Reaping Rewards From First Rock Capital

First Rock Capital Holdings President and CEO Ryan Reid recently enlisted the expertise of award-winning chef Jacqui Tyson to curate a menu for 10 young men from the Papine High School. The gents had the opportunity to not only break bread in a formal setting with Reid, his chief legal and compliance officer Jordan Chin and Applaud It! conceptualiser and Senior Associate Editor - Lifestyle and Social Content Novia McDonald-Whyte, but also to reap financial rewards.

Tyson, who used financial terms to inspire each of the five courses, opened with The Start-Up, a light French onion soup served with a toasted classic French sandwich of Gruyère and mozzarella cheeses.

Strategy, the next course, allowed Reid and Chin to reinterpret traditional financial doctrine into a fun interactive module. In between forkfuls of sweet potato-infused waffles with crispy chicken finished with a light slaw of purple cabbage in a honey vinaigrette, the students fielded numerous questions as they sought to better understand First Rock Capital Holdings — an investment company with a core focus on real estate and private equity investments.

You could have heard a pin drop as students listened attentively as Chin shared his journey from law student to real estate professional to his current role as chief legal and compliance officer. “I was preparing myself for this position without knowing,” he noted.

This fact was underscored by Reid, who told the students of the challenges faced finding a legal mind who was also an expert in real estate. “It's important to have a life plan from an early age,” he continued, detailing how his own multfacted experience landed him his current position.

During the palate cleanser of frosted melon and strawberry cubes student Dain Dixon sought to zero in on financial independence. “I want to be the next and best prime minister,” he proclaimed.

“Start your financial journey now,” responded Reid. “It's never too early to look at savings opportunities, and real estate is a sound investment.” He also cautioned that being academically qualified does not guarantee success. Discipline, he concluded, was the characteristic that yielded success.

By the dessert course, Reaping Returns, a warm double chocolate chip brownie and salted caramel popcorn crumble with a drizzle of mountain berry coulis, the students had financed their start-up, strategised ways to grow their investment and were now ready for their ROI.

Thursday Food suggests that their return on investment will not be immediate but slow and meaningful. The best way to accumulate wealth!

Ten members of the next generation sat with two current business influencers not that much older than them. Lifelong skills were imparted; it was a win-win situation for all!

The Jamaica Observer's Applaud It! is an initiative that provides a unique opportunity for the country's leaders of industry to meet members of the next generation exactly where they are and guide them through a formidable dining experience, exposing them to social and dining skills — a veritable master class.