Ham Remix!

The Christmas season is all but over, and most of our households now battle the perennial question: What to do with the leftover ham?

I know some of you are thinking about divvying up those leg and picnic cuts. But, think again! You could be giving away the main ingredients to a few tasty fuss-free meals. Your leftover ham is full of recipe possibilities perfect for days when you least feel like spending hours in the kitchen.

From Thought To Finish Chef Jacqui Tyson shows how to use your leftover hambone to make a hearty soup loaded with tons of gungo peas and chunks of sweet ham, plus a quick and easy way to combine ham slivers with staples from your cupboard for a sensational afternoon snack.

Gungo Ham Bone Soup

Serves: 6-8 persons

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

2 pounds green gungo peas, washed & soaked overnight

1 large ham bone (the more the merrier)

10 cups of boiling water

3 cups of skin & trimmings & shavings of leftover ham

1 pound salted beef & pigstail or smoked turkey neck, soaked overnight, cooked and chopped

½ pound carrots, peeled & sliced

2 large onions, peeled & chopped finely

1 head of garlic, peeled & blended

6 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 pounds sweet potato, peeled & cubed

11/2 pound yellow yam, peeled & cubed

2 pounds Irish potato, peeled & cubed

1 handful (about 8 sprigs) thyme, washed & trimmed

6 stalks escallion, clean & washed then crushed

1 teaspoon dried pimento

Spinners – mix together 2 cups all-purpose flour & ¾ water

Method:

In a large pot, bring water to boil.

Add green gungo peas, garlic cloves, pimento, ham bone and boil for about 1 hour until peas are tender.

Once the peas are tender, remove 2 cups of the liquid along with the peas and set aside and allow to cool.

Once cooled, blend into a smooth purée.

To remaining peas mix over medium flame. Add sweet potato, Irish potato and yam and allow to boil for another 30 minutes.

Make spinners and add to boiling pot.

Add your meat of choice: cooked pigstails, salt beef, turkey neck, etc along with whole Scotch bonnet, thyme, crushed stalks of scallion blended garlic, sliced carrots and allow to simmer for 5-10 minutes

Then add blended strained gungo peas purée.

Add cooked ham shavings, butter and blended garlic.

(Soup shoud be thick and yummy. If too thick just add boiling water to thin)

Allow the pot to simmer for 5 minutes.

Serve in bowls steaming hot with garlic or buttered bread

Enjoy !

Frying Pan Flip Ham Sandwich

Serves: 2 persons

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

Christmas ham shavings/slivers

2 slices of hardough bread

2 tbsp butter

1 whole egg, whisked

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Butter both sides of your bread and set aside.

In a non-stick frying pan over medium heat, add butter.

Once melted, add the ham & sauté for 2 minutes.

Pour in your beaten egg.

Sprinkle your grated cheese and then place your bread slices side by side. *Optional – use enough bread to cover the entire area of the pan.

Gently press down with a lifter and allow to set for about 2 minutes.

Using your lifter gently flip over, just for enough time for the bread to slightly toast.

Slide onto and plate and serve open-faced.

Enjoy!