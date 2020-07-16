Jessica In The Kitchen— July 16, 2020

These recipes are perfect for sizzling summer days.

Enjoy!

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Serving: 1

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups frozen strawberries

1 banana

1/2 cup orange juice

Method:

Blend all the ingredients together in a high-powered blender for about 1 minute. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Note: This 3-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Smoothie takes no prep work, is creamy, smooth, delicious and so easy to make!

Servings: 8

Prep Time: 4 minutes

Ingredients:

6 cups watermelon chunks

3 tablespoons lime juice

20-30 mint leaves, finely diced

8 popsicle sticks

Method:

To the blender/food processor, add the watermelon and lime juice and blend until smooth, about 15 seconds.

Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl to discard the watermelon seeds. Stir in the mint leaves.

Pour the mixture evenly into 8 popsicle moulds.

Place the moulds in the freezer and freeze until slightly firm, about 1 to 2 hours depending on your freezer (check after one hour). Insert the popsicle sticks into the centre of each mould. The mixture should be slightly solid, enough to hold the popsicle sticks in place without them sliding over.

Return to the freezer and freeze until firm, about 4 to 6 hours.

Remove popsicles when ready and let sit on the counter for about 5 minutes to remove from the moulds. Enjoy!

Credits:

Recipes were created and photos taken by Jessica Hylton Leckie.

Jessica Hylton Leckie is the founder and CEO of Jessica in the Kitchen, an award-winning vegan food blog, where amongst recipes, she also shares guides, travel and wellness posts. She is also a food photographer and a videographer. She's been a speaker at over a dozen conferences on the topics of young entrepreneurship, photography, food and wellness. Jessica's work has been featuring in numerous publications including the Jamaica Observer, ESSENCE magazine, The Huffington Post, The Washington Post, SELF magazine, Buzzfeed and many more. You can find more recipes on jessicainthekitchen.com