Recipe Corner... Gore Villas Executive Chef George Matthews Kicks off the Heroes' Weekend with...

Sautéed Callaloo
Ingredients:
4 cups callaloo, chopped and tightly packed
1 tbsp coconut oil
1 small onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 stalk scallion, chopped
2 sprigs thyme
1 medium tomato, chopped
1 medium carrot, juilenned
Salt to taste
Scotch bonnet pepper to taste
Method:
Peel outer membrane of each stalk of callaloo and remove outer old leaves. Place callaloo in a bowl and cover with cold water, place 1/2 tsp salt and set aside while preparing remaining vegetables. Discard water then rinse with water and drain. Chop callaloo.
Place oil in a large pot, add onion, garlic, scallion, thyme, tomato, carrot and Scotch bonnet pepper on medium heat, sauté until onion is translucent. Add callaloo, allow to simmer on low heat for 5-10 minutes or until tender.
Ackee and Salt Fish
Ingredients:
1/2 lb salt fish (codfish)
1 dozen ackees
1 large onion, chopped
1/2 tsp black pepper
2 sprigs thyme
2 cloves garlic, crushed
3 slices hot Scotch bonnet pepper
1 cup red and green sweet pepper
1 small tomato
3 tbsp coconut oil
Method:
Rinse salt fish under running water, place salt fish in a pot with 2 1/2 cups of cold water and bring to a boil.
Clean and rinse ackees in cold water. Pour ackees in boiling water of salt fish until the ackees are cooked. (Ackee on its own is bland and tasteless; adding salt fish will impart flavour to the ackees)
Drain water from ackee and salt fish, clean and debone salt fish, then set aside.
In a skillet over medium heat, add coconut oil within 30 seconds add onion, garlic, tomato, scallion, thyme, sweet peppers and Scotch bonnet.
Sauté for 2 minutes and add salt fish, sauté for another 2 minutes then add ackees and tomatoes. Combine all ingredients, cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 3 to 5 minutes more.
Ackee and salt fish is now ready to serve.
