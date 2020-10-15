Recipe Corner... Gore Villas Executive Chef George Matthews Kicks off the Heroes' Weekend with...

Sautéed Callaloo

Ingredients:

4 cups callaloo, chopped and tightly packed

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalk scallion, chopped

2 sprigs thyme

1 medium tomato, chopped

1 medium carrot, juilenned

Salt to taste

Scotch bonnet pepper to taste

Method:

Peel outer membrane of each stalk of callaloo and remove outer old leaves. Place callaloo in a bowl and cover with cold water, place 1/2 tsp salt and set aside while preparing remaining vegetables. Discard water then rinse with water and drain. Chop callaloo.

Place oil in a large pot, add onion, garlic, scallion, thyme, tomato, carrot and Scotch bonnet pepper on medium heat, sauté until onion is translucent. Add callaloo, allow to simmer on low heat for 5-10 minutes or until tender.

Ackee and Salt Fish

Ingredients:

1/2 lb salt fish (codfish)

1 dozen ackees

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 sprigs thyme

2 cloves garlic, crushed

3 slices hot Scotch bonnet pepper

1 cup red and green sweet pepper

1 small tomato

3 tbsp coconut oil

Method:

Rinse salt fish under running water, place salt fish in a pot with 2 1/2 cups of cold water and bring to a boil.

Clean and rinse ackees in cold water. Pour ackees in boiling water of salt fish until the ackees are cooked. (Ackee on its own is bland and tasteless; adding salt fish will impart flavour to the ackees)

Drain water from ackee and salt fish, clean and debone salt fish, then set aside.

In a skillet over medium heat, add coconut oil within 30 seconds add onion, garlic, tomato, scallion, thyme, sweet peppers and Scotch bonnet.

Sauté for 2 minutes and add salt fish, sauté for another 2 minutes then add ackees and tomatoes. Combine all ingredients, cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 3 to 5 minutes more.

Ackee and salt fish is now ready to serve.