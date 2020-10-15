Recipe Corner... Chef McIntosh's Avocado Butter

Picture chunks of avocado atop bulla or bun, or elegant slices in a smoked marlin salad, with escoveitched fish, chicken, oxtail or goat. Avocado is the perfect side and adored by thousands of Jamaicans. Thankfully 'pear', as it is more commonly referenced, is in abundance and is the perfect way to add oomph to your al fresco table setting this Heroes' weekend.

Thursday Food shares the exclusive recipe of the absolutely best-tasting avocado butter courtesy of Executive Chef Dennis McIntosh, 2019 recipient of the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards: Chairman's Award.

Plus, we share a few health benefits of the avocado.



The avocado:

• Is incredibly nutritious

• Contains more potassium than bananas

• Is loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids

• Can lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels

• Is rich in fibre



Avocado Butter



Ingredients:

16 oz avocado, chopped

8 oz unsalted butter, softened

1 lime, juiced

1/8 oz cilantro

1 oz salt

1/4 oz white pepper

1/2 oz cumin

Pinch cayenne pepper



Method:

Place the avocado, butter, and cilantro in a bowl.

Using a stick blender blend to a smooth consistency.

Add the lime juice, cumin, salt and pepper.

Adjust taste if needed, then place mixture in a sealed container and use as needed on your warm toast or crispy water crackers.