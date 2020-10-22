Recipe Corner.. Grace Serves Up Flavour & Fun With New Online Cooking Series

The much anticipated Chillin' Wid Grace online cooking series powered by Grace Kitchens kicked off Saturday last in sizzling style. Thursday Food is delighted to share two recipes from Grace Ambassadors Briana Williams and Ding Dong.

The Grace Kitchens online cooking series, hosted on the Grace Foods Youtube channel, will be a centre for culinary entertainment courtesy of the good food people at Grace. The platform will be buzzing with step-by-step recipe videos, celebrity appearances, cooking face-offs, and downloadable content for foodies all over the world to enjoy and indulge!

Hosted by Talia Soares, episodes will showcase home-made cooking, a look into the kitchens of renowned chefs and celebrities and tantalising spots all across Jamaica, from roadside cookshops to fine-dining eateries. Through the series, the team will provide an experience for viewers from across the globe to explore Caribbean cooking techniques and feel inspired to experiment with infusing these distinct flavours into their meals. The series launched with two episodes. The first episode featured a face-off between the Flairy boss, Grace's very own Ding Dong, and track sensation and newest addition to the Grace family, Briana Williams. The second episode slated for Saturday, October 24, features media darling Yendi Phillipps, creator/host of Odyssey with Yendi in the Grace Kitchen.

Ding Dong's Grace Jerk Fish Stuffed with Callaloo

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Yields: 2 servings

Ingredients:

2 whole fish (1lb each), cleaned

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp Grace Vegetable Oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp Grace Caribbean Traditions Black Pepper

2 tbsp Grace Jerk seasoning

1 cup sautéed callaloo for stuffing

Method:

Preheat grill.

Wash fish under cold running water. Squeeze lime juice over fish and pat dry.

Drizzle fish with Grace Vegetable Oil, season with salt, garlic powder, and Grace Caribbean Traditions Black Pepper along with Grace Jerk Seasoning.

Stuff fish with callaloo and grill over open flame for 5-7 minutes on either side.

Serve with your favourite starch and a green salad and your favourite flavour of chilled Grace Tropical Rhythms.

Briana's Grace Tropical Rhythms BBQ Pork Ribs

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hr & 15 minutes

Yields: 3 servings

Ingredients:

For Marinade

¼ cup (375 ml) Grace Jerk Seasoning

1 tsp Grace Caribbean Traditions Jerk Seasoning

¾ cups (175 g) Grace Brown Sugar

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp Grace All-Purpose Seasoning

For Ribs

3 lb ribs, cleaned

Grace Pineapple Ginger BBQ Sauce

1/4 bottle Grace Tropical Rhythms in Pineapple Ginger

2 tbsp Grace Jerk Seasoning

1 small red onion, chopped

2 tbsp Grace Sweet n Spicy Hot Pepper Sauce

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp Grace Vinegar

3 tbsp Grace Brown Sugar

Method:

Preheat grill.

Combine all ingredients for marinade and use to coat/season ribs.

Grill ribs over low heat for 45 mins until meat begins to become tender OR you may bake in oven wrapped in foil for 45 mins at 350°F.

For Sauce, blend all ingredients together.

Cook ribs for another 30 mins on low heat over open flame, basting with Grace Pineapple Ginger BBQ Sauce.

Serve with grilled sweet potato, corn, and a green salad and Grace Tropical Rhythms (your favourite flavour.