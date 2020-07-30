Jessica in the Kitchen

Balsamic Grilled Vegetables

These balsamic grilled vegetables are marinated in the most flavourful balsamic dressing and come out so juicy and delicious! They are the best veggies for the grill.

Ingredients:

1 large zucchini, chopped

1 eggplant, sliced

8 ounces crimini mushrooms, sliced

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 large red onions, sliced

2 beef tomatoes

One dozen cherry tomatoes on skewers

Balsamic Marinade

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

5 cloves garlic, finely diced

Juice of one lime

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Method:

In a small bowl, mix the balsamic marinade ingredients together.

Divide all the veggies between two large Ziploc bags and add in, except the beef tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and the onions. Pour the marinade into both bags, leaving a few tablespoons behind. Toss the bags to distribute the marinade. Allow the veggies to marinate for at least 30 minutes but up to a day.

Heat and prepare your grill while the veggies are marinating. When ready, add the veggies to the grill at high heat, either directly to the grill for larger veggies, or to a grill sheet or foil for all the other veggies.

Add the red onion slices, beef tomatoes and cherry tomatoes onto the grill too, and brush with the remaining balsamic glaze. Brush all the other veggies with any remaining glaze too.

Grill the veggies until tender. The timing will vary slightly; about 5-6 minutes for the cherry tomatoes mushrooms, eggplants and zucchini and about 10-15 minutes for the bell peppers, red onions and beef tomatoes. the straight grill for larger veggies.

Remove from the grill into an aluminium foil container, and lightly season with salt and pepper over the top. Serve and enjoy!

Notes

This recipe is naturally vegan and gluten-free. The cooking time may vary based on your grill, so keep an eye on the vegetables to ensure they aren't either overcooked or undercooked. The quality of your coal will also affect the smokiness of the vegetables, so get the best quality coal and/or wood chips that you can find.

How to store veggies: You can keep the veggies in the foil container, covered in the fridge, or transfer to an airtight Tupperware container for around 4 to 5 days in the fridge.

The Best Kale Cabbage Slaw

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded kale

2 cups shredded carrots

2 cups shredded purple/red cabbage

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon raw cane sugar

Sea salt and ground black pepper to season

2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Mix all the ingredients for the slaw together. Use immediately, or ideally place in fridge or on counter up to an hour so all the flavours can marry together.

Notes:

This recipe is vegan and gluten-free.

You can store this slaw in an airtight Tupperware container in the fridge.

Easy Grilled Pineapples

Ingredients:

1 pineapple, peeled and sliced into 1 inch slices

Method:

Heat your grill to a high heat.

Add pineapple slices to the grill. Grill on each side for about 3 minutes or until the pineapple becomes golden brown with grill marks. Flip and repeat.

Remove from the grill and serve anyway you'd like! This is great by itself, in a salad, in a salsa, with ice cream on top, or on top of your burger. Enjoy!

Grilled Maple Mustard Brussels Sprouts

These mouth-watering Grilled Maple Mustard Brussels Sprouts will be your new favourite appetiser! Made quickly and easily on the grill, you'll be making extras!

Ingredients:

1 lb Brussels sprouts, small tip of ends trimmed, outer leaves removed and halved

1 ½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced

Method:

Follow instructions on your Kingsford Original Charcoal bag to heat up your grill to high heat.

While the grill is heating (15 minutes), blanch the Brussels sprouts in boiled water for about 2 minutes. This helps a lot with skewering them.

In a large bowl, whisk together the mustard, maple syrup, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper,and minced garlic. Toss in the halved Brussels sprouts and stir to coat properly.

Skewer about 4 Brussels sprout halves or more onto each skewer.

Add skewers to the grill once it is heated and Kingsford Original Charcoal is grey and heated. Grill on each side for about 3 to 4 minutes until the Brussels sprouts have grill marks. Flip and repeat.

Remove from the grill and enjoy! You can also brush the Brussels sprouts with a little extra sauce when they come off the grill, at which point they will really absorb the flavour.

