Jessica in the Kitchen

3-Ingredient Easy Watermelon Granita

Ingredients:

1/2 watermelon, seedless or seeds removed (4 cups cubed watermelon)

Juice of two limes

3 tablespoons agave nectar

Method:

Blend the watermelon, lime juice and agave nectar together in a blender or food processor. Pour the mixture into a square 8 x 8 container or a 5 x 9 loaf pan. Spread it across the container and allow to freeze for at least three hours. When the mixture has set, use a fork to scrape it gently to form a shaved ice texture. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Note: This recipe is vegan and gluten-free.

How to store: Store in an airtight container in the freezer. You can serve this again by just scraping again with a fork.

15-Minute Vegan Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

Italian Vinaigrette

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Pasta Salad

8 ounces rotini pasta, uncooked

¼ cup or ½ green bell pepper 79g

½ cup 95g cherry tomatoes, sliced

¼ cup 8g parsley

¼ cup 37g sliced black olives

1/4 57g red onion, sliced

Method:

Italian Vinaigrette:

Add all the ingredients into a Mason jar or a bowl. Shake the Mason jar to combine, or stir vigorously in the bowl. Shake/stir again right before you're about to add it to the pasta salad.

Pasta Salad:

Cook the pasta according to package directions in a boiling pot of salted water. While the pasta is cooking, you can cut up all the ingredients and make the dressing.

Drain the pasta according the package directions, then allow to cool slightly (I like to run mine under cold water to stop the cooking). Add in all the pasta salad ingredients. Pour the vinaigrette over it and stir to combine.

You can taste and add more salt or acid if you like. You can eat it right away or let it sit for about 30 minutes for the flavours to meld even more. Eat and enjoy!

Credits:

Recipes were created and photos taken by Jessica Hylton Leckie.

Jessica Hylton Leckie is the founder and CEO of Jessica in the Kitchen, an award-winning vegan food blog, where amongst recipes, she also shares guides, travel and wellness posts. She is also a food photographer and a videographer. She's been a speaker at over a dozen conferences on the topics of young entrepreneurship, photography, food and wellness. Jessica's work has been featured in numerous publications including the Jamaica Observer, ESSENCE magazine, The Huffington Post, The Washington Post, SELF magazine, Buzzfeed, and many more. You can find more recipes on jessicainthekitchen.com