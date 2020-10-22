Recipe Corner... Rainforest Seafoods' Tasty Options

COVID-19 has presented a new norm, so why not up the ante on lunch options? Be it for home-schooling or work-from-home these recipes courtesy of Karina Matalon for Rainforest Seafoods will satiate hunger pangs and elicit broad smiles.

Enjoy!

Grilled Corn With Jerk Mayo

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

For corn:

12 pieces of Rainforest Ready Corn-on-the-Cob

3 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

Sprinkle of salt and pepper

For jerk mayo:

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

Juice of 1 lime

1/4 cup of jerk paste

Sprinkle of salt and pepper

Small handful of chopped cilantro to serve

Method:

Toss the corn with the olive oil, lime juice and salt and pepper.

Grill on high heat for about a minute on each side or until the corn has slight char marks.

Mix all the ingredients for the jerk mayo.

To serve, brush the grilled corn with the jerk mayo and top with the chopped cilantro.

BBQ Seasoned Beef Burger

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

8 Rainforest Ready Seasoned Beef Burger Patties

4 sesame buns

8 streaks of smoked bacon

1/3 cup + 2 tbsp of BBQ sauce

8 leaves of lettuce

4 thick slices of tomato

1 large red onion

8 slices of cheddar cheese

3 tbsp of butter

Method:

Fry the bacon in a pan on medium heat until crisp. Set aside.

Preheat the grill to medium-high.

Mix the butter and 2 tbsp of BBQ sauce and brush each side of the burger buns.

Brush the burger patties with half of the remaining BBQ sauce.

Grill the patties for about 3 minutes on each side. Brush with the remaining BBQ sauce when you flip them.

Slice the red onion into 1/4-inch slices. Grill for just under a minute on each side.

Grill the burger buns for a few seconds, BBQ butter side down.

To assemble, place two lettuce leaves, on a bun, followed by a beef patty, grilled red onions, tomato, cheese, another beef patty, and bacon.

Snapper Fish & Chips With Creamy Dipping Sauce

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For fish:

4 fillets of Rainforest Seafoods Snapper

1 cup flour

1.5 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp oregano

1 egg

1.5 tsp curry powder

1 cup of whole milk

Oil for frying

For Sauce:

Juice of 2 limes

1/4 cup sour cream

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp chopped fresh chives

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oil in a large pot to 350°F.

Season fillets with spices.

In a mixing bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, curry powder, milk, and egg. Mix until well combined.

In a small bowl, mix the sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, chives, and salt and pepper. Set aside.

Batter the fish by coating each fillet in the flour mixture.

Fry the fillets until golden brown. Sprinkle with salt as they come out of the frying pot.

Serve hot with fries.