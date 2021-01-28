Best Dressed Makes the Grade

The Best Dressed Chicken Premium Franks Roll-Ups

Ingredients:

4 Best Dressed Chicken Premium Franks

1 pinch oregano

1 pinch thyme

Parmesan cheese to taste

1 sheet puff pastry

Method:

Cut the sheets into equal triangles.

Snip the edges of the sausages and cut into three portions.

Egg wash the edges of the puff pastry dough and roll the sausages into a compact shape.

Bake at 350°F for 12 minutes.

Enjoy with a sauce of your choice.

The Best Dressed Chicken Coco Bread Sandwich

Ingredients:



4 The Best Dressed Chicken

Breaded Chicken Strips

2 slices of American cheddar

2 coco-bread rolls

4 leaves lettuce

4 slices tomato

4 slices pickle

1 tbsp ketchup

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp Scotch bonnet pepper

sauce (optional)



Method:



Heat a medium Dutch oven or pan with vegetable oil or shortening and fry chicken

strips according to package instructions. Chicken strips canalso be placed on a tray and baked in a conventional oven. In the meantime, mix the ketchup, mayonnaise and pepper sauce to use as a spread.

After strips are cooked, arrange them on a tray in twos and place a slice of cheese on top, allow the heat to melt the cheese.

For each sandwich, spread the mayo mixture on both sides, top with two slices of lettuce,one tomato, two pickles and the strips with cheese.

The Best Dressed Chicken Premium Franks Kebabs

Ingredients:



4 Best Dressed Premium Chicken Frankfurters

4 skewers

4 cubes cheese

6 cherry tomatoes

Red onion, cut into squares

Bell pepper, cut into squares

1 tbsp olive oil

½ cup barbecue sauce

Method:



If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30-60 minutes so that they do not catch fire in the oven.

Cut the sausages into 4 equally sized pieces. Each skewer will need 4 sausage pieces, 2 tomatoes, 2 onion squares and 4 pieces of pepper.

Arrange the kebabs in this order per skewer: 2 pepper squares, 1 piece of sausage, 1 onion square, 1 cherry tomato, 1 piece of sausage, 1 onion square, 1 cherry tomato and finish with 1 piece of sausage. Brush with olive oil.

Put the sausage kebabs in a baking dish and in the oven for 15-20 mins or until the veggies are soft and the sausage browns.

Brush barbecue sauce liberally over your kebabs and return to the oven and broil for

2-3 minutes.

Remove kebabs from the oven; thread a cheese cube onto the end of each kebab.

Serve with garlic bread, rice or a salad.

Black Forest Beef Burger

Ingredients:



1 pack Reggae Jammin Seasoned Beef Burgers

1 pack Hamilton's Black Forest Ham

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup vegetable oil

½ cup mayonnaise

½ tsp ground pimento

1 tbsp mustard

¼ tsp garlic powder

1 can jellied cranberry sauce

Pre-breaded and fried onion rings

Mozzarella cheese (sliced)

5 medium hamburger rolls

Romaine lettuce leaves

1 large tomato (thinly sliced)



Method:

Toast burger buns on the cut sides, and set aside on a plate.

Mix mayonnaise, pimento, mustard, and garlic powder in a small bowl. Set aside.

Mash cranberry sauce to form a semi-chunky spread. Set aside.

On the bottom toasted bun, spread 1 tbsp cranberry sauce and put 4 pieces of the Black Forest on bun.

For the top bun, spread 1 tsp of the mayo sauce, then add about 1 lettuce leaf, and two slices of tomato.

Set aside until burger patties are ready.

Heat large frying pan or stove top griddle, then add oil to hot pan.

Cook beef patties according to package instructions, layer a few slices of mozzarella cheese on each and let melt.

Transfer two patties to bottom bun, then top with two onion rings. Bring top half of bun with veggies over the bottom half to make complete sandwich.

Serve with your favourite potato chips, or soda.

Enjoy!