The Warm Green Meal

There has never been a better time to grow your greens, says Donna Noble, author of My Goodness! Greens. Thursday Food welcomes Noble, who will for the month of June share recipes from her much-sought-after cookbook.

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 21! How about treating Dad to a warm, hearty, wholesome spinach and bean salad with cashew dressing. Salads are often thought of as a light lunch or cold side containing a few crisp baby greens, thinly sliced cucumbers and tomatoes beneath a simple vinaigrette, but with a bit of layering, they can also be prepared as big, bold beautiful bowlfuls and make very satisfying meals.

A large part of my kitchen garden is devoted to salad greens and herbs and I love creating complete meals using these flavourful leaves. In fact, at our table, often the salad is the meal. Choosing which greens to gather often shapes the outcome, but that is just the start. The fun really begins when you start adding spices and layering the dish with unexpected ingredients containing all the essential vitamins and minerals that make a complete nutritious meal. The aroma of cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and coriander warming in the pan will get the taste buds going. Sautéed potatoes, beans and lentils added to wilted Swiss chard, spinach, or your favourite leafy green, with a good handful of fresh herbs, make a delicious one-pot, easy-to-prep and filling dish. The cashew fennel dressing will bring all the flavours together and add yet another layer of a creamy, yet dairy-free, goodness. This recipe can stand on its own if you're keeping things simple, or will work perfectly alongside a full Sunday spread.

A botanical cocktail makes the perfect aperitif. My daughter, Robyn, created this great drink, dubbed the Woodford Mule, at the launch of our cookbook, My Goodness! Greens. Just as herbs and spices add layers of flavour to salads and green meals, they are delicious in drinks too. This fresh home-made herb-infused concoction is smooth and invigorating, with a touch of rosemary, sage, ginger and mint and delicious with or without a kick of vodka! The perfect lead-in to a celebration meal for Dad.

Grow Gather Cook Create Eat deliciously!

Please check out my tips for growing your very own organic kitchen garden in the Style Observer.

My Goodness! Greens cookbook is available at www.donnamnoble.com and in stores at Craft Cottage Village Plaza, Liguanea Drug & Garden, General Food Supermarkets Kingston & Ocho Rios, Butcher Block Manor Park, and Lavange Ltd.

Woodford Mule

Serves 4

For the simple syrup

Ingredients:

½ cup extra-fine pure can sugar

½ cup water

A few sprigs of fresh rosemary and sage

Method:

Mix the sugar and water in a pot. Add the rosemary and sage. Let simmer for 10 minutes.

Stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and cool completely.

Strain liquid and store in a container or squeeze bottle.

Left over simple syrup may be refrigerated. Use to sweeten herbal waters, seltzer and other cocktails.

For the ginger mint tea

Ingredients:

2” fresh ginger, grated

A few fresh mint sprigs

Method:

Boil 2 cups of water. Place the fresh grated ginger and the mint in a pot with 2 cups of water.

Bring to the boil. Turn off the heat and let steep for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat. Let cool, strain and store in a jug in the fridge until ready to use.

For the drink

Ingredients:

Juice of 2 lemons or 4 limes

A few fresh mint sprigs

12 oz vodka

8 oz ginger mint tea

4 oz soda water

Simple syrup to taste

Fresh lemon wedges, sage, mint and rosemary leaves for garnish, optional

Method:

Pour a dash of citrus juice in each rocks glass.

Muddle in a couple of mint leaves.

Add ice.

Add 3 oz of your favorite Vodka, optional.

Add 2 oz ginger mint tea.

Add 1 oz of soda water.

Squeeze in the simple syrup, sweeten to taste. Garnish and serve!

Garnish with lemon, sage and rosemary if desired.

Warm Chard, Spinach, Bean Salad With Cashew, Fennel, Scotch Bonnet Dressing

Serves: 4

For the dressing

Ingredients:

1 cup raw unsalted cashews – cover with warm water and soak at least 6 hours or overnight. Discard the soaking water and rinse and drain the nuts before using. You may refrigerate them until ready to make the dressing.

2 tsp hemp or flaxseed or cold-pressed coconut oil

3 tsp almond or coconut milk or more to desired consistency

3 oz filtered water

1 tsp honey or to taste, optional

2 stalks scallion – green and white parts, coarsely chopped

¼ tsp fresh Scotch bonnet, diced – more if you prefer it hot

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

¼ tsp ground allspice

1 tsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

2-3 oz lemon or lime juice or to taste

Sea salt to taste

Method:

Place all the ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth. This will take a few minutes. Stop the processor and scrape down the bowl and then run it again. You may need to do this a few times to get a smooth consistency. Adjust salt, sweet, pepper and citrus to taste. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For the salad

Ingredients:

2 tsp grapeseed or safflower oil

1 cup lima or broad beans – If using dried beans, soak overnight, rinse and cook until tender or 12 oz canned beans, rinsed and drained.

1 cup red or yellow lentils, boiled until tender

4 medium red or gold potatoes, scrubbed, diced and cooked until tender — delicious with sweet potatoes, yellow yam or roasted cubed breadfruit if you prefer.

2 cups spinach leaves, torn into bite-sized pieces

2 cups Swiss chard leaves and stems, torn into bite sized pieces

1 cup fresh or frozen snap or green peas, blanched

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves or ½ tsp dried thyme

1/8 tsp each ground cumin, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg

A pinch of paprika

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1” fresh ginger root, peeled and grated or ¼ tsp ground ginger

1” fresh turmeric root, peeled and grated or ¼ tsp ground turmeric

2 stalks fennel fronds, chopped for garnishing

Method:

Add 1 tsp oil to a heavy bottomed skillet and place on medium heat. Add the spices, the ginger and turmeric and heat gently to toast, just to release the oils, taking care not to burn them.

Add the other 1 tsp of oil and sauté the cooked potatoes, garlic, thyme, peas, beans and lentils, stirring occasionally to incorporate the spices into the vegetables.

Add the leafy greens, stir, just to wilt the leaves.

Turn the heat off, add the chopped fennel and toss to combine. Serve with the creamy cashew dressing.

CREDITS :

Author of My Goodness! Greens: Donna Noble

Recipe creation + Food and prop styling: Donna Noble

Photographer: Robyn Noble

Photos copyright My Goodness! Greens

