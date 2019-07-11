Regency Pairings: A Five-Course Wine & Food Dining Experience
The award-winning Regency Restaurant, in association with Caribbean Producers Jamaica (CPJ) Limited and Trapiche Winery of Argentina, hosted Regency Pairings, a five-course wine and food pairing as celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel continued.
Handling the wine flight was Juan Gonzalez Chaves, export manager at Trapiche Winery.
Menu offerings included
Seared duck breast and roasted plum salad served with balsamic vinaigrette dressed endives, roasted plums, charred red onions, cherry reduction and morsels of buttery Melba toast paired with the sharp and intricate flavours of the Trapiche Medalla.
Poached Snook Roulade, rolled with a lobster mousse and garnished with lemongrass caviar, served in a crayfish bouillon with tourné baby potatoes, buttered carrots and charred turnips. The brilliant clear yellow colour with lemon-green hues, fresh aromas of grapefruit and asparagus, dry taste and pleasant acidity of the Trapiche Varietals, Sauvignon Blanc proved the perfect complement.
Palate Cleanser: lychee and star anise sorbet, sprinkled with tangerine zest.
The Regency Trio comprised lamb chops marinated in rosemary and garlic, grilled and served with red wine au jus; coffee-rubbed beef tenderloin, seared with Béarnaise caviar, a balsamic mint reduction, sweet potato croquette and batons of vegetables; and shepherd's pie, a casserole of seasoned ground lamb and vegetables topped with garlic mashed potatoes. The wine poured was the Trapiche Single Vineyard Malbec, a rich red wine with violet hues, reminiscent of plums and cherries, with a touch of truffle and vanilla.
Dessert: coconut roasted jackfruit cheesecake, glazed with a light tarragon sauce and garnished with Rum Fire tuile, and was paired with the Trapiche Extra Brut.
Blue Mountain coffee served with petit fours and Remy Martin 1738.
