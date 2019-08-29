Riding Riding

Since its inception in 2016, New Wave has consistently produced intriguing event series that appeal to Kingston's creative set. The evening of August 19 was no different.

The second in their 2019 summer series saw food and poetry come together for a night of cooking demonstrations and poetry readings. Leave it to New Wave and its creative director, Lindsey Lodenquai, to move beyond wine and pair food with poetry. The event satiated appetites for both the literary and culinary arts.

The event comprised two readings from published Jamaican poets Gladstone Taylor and Tami Tsansai. Demonstrating their culinary skills for the audience meanwhile were Charissa Skyers and Brittany Ho of Pink Apron; and vegetarian cook/soon-to-be-published author/health coach Kamila McDonald.

Pink Apron walked the audience through the steps of making a lobster quesadilla, with tortillas made from scratch. Ho explained how easy it was to make tortillas and never feeling the need to serve the boxed kind. It starts with masa harina — a flour made from ground dried corn (no, cornmeal cannot be substituted) — used to make corn tortillas, pupusas and other Latin American dishes. Next, add salt and warm water to the masa and form a ball of dough. Then roll the dough into golf ball-sized portions and press each with a cast-iron tortilla press.

Fresh lobster was seasoned with spices, cooked in butter, and mixed with corn and cheese before finding its way between two fresh corn tortillas. The quesadilla was then cooked in a non-stick skillet until crispy, and the cheese melted. The cooked quesadillas were finished with home-made salsa, a dollop of sour cream and a drizzle of avocado crema. And, gosh, were they good.

Next up was Kamila McDonald, whose primary goal is to get us to eat more veggies. And, honestly, with the state of the environment and our arteries, that's not a bad thing.

While McDonald read excerpts from her soon-to-be-published book Wake Up and Live, Ashley Reid made a recipe from the book. Reid made McDonald's version of a Buddha Bowl — a vegetarian/vegan meal comprising several small dishes and served, yes, you guessed it, in a bowl. The bowl had red curry lentils, cauliflower rice and an assortment of raw “high-vitality” foods rich in phytonutrients. It was as beautiful to look at as it was to eat. Surprising for a low-caloric, salt-free dish.

The New Wave Food and Poetry evening was enjoyable and well-executed. It left guests both contemplative and well-fed.