Romance À La Carte @ Half Moon

Iconic resort destination Half Moon rolled out 'Under The Stars', its Valentine's weekend escape packages, and we are enamoured. This moon landing promises luxury of space and privacy with a movie night, spa treatments and, of course, our favourite dining options.

Set for February 13-15, guests will have their pick of any of the resort experiences: Founders Cove, historically the playground for the world's elite; Eclipse, the newest luxurious addition to the 400-acre property, framed by the Caribbean Sea; and Rose Hall Villas, accommodations with private pools, butler, housekeeper and cook.

The weekend blasts off on Saturday with a movie night, a double bill featuring A Star is Born and Casablanca, with dining options at Delmare and Sugar Mill Restaurant. Delmare is located at Eclipse; its seafood fare is infused with Italian influences and is elegantly and dramatically appointed with local artwork and boasting inside and outside dining options with views of the sea. The Sugar Mill Restaurant (awards include the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards: The Norma Shirley Award – Restaurant of the Year) infuses international favourites with Jamaican ingredients to make spectacular creations.

Spa treatments are available at Fern Tree Spa including a Champagne Body Scrub & Massage followed by a Champagne Soak with sips of bubbly.

The pièce de résistance for us, however, is the culinary masterpiece that is expected to unfold over the weekend. Well, if food be the music of love play on (or whatever they said)!

For their St Valentine's dinner, Delmare will offer six courses with wine pairings for each specially selected by the sommelier.

Guests will start with a Salmon Crudo, rhubarb, pickled strawberries and crispy wild rice, followed by a Jasper Grilled Fresh Blue Point Oyster, with ginger foam, lemon butter and seaweed. A third course of Tomato-Saffron Fumé, with local seafood, spinach ricotta and gnudi followed by a fourth of Homemade Cocoa Tagliatelle with olive oil poached lobster and shaved portobello mushroom. Wagyu Beef Involtini with prosciutto ham, pistachio herb pesto, caramelised shallots and parmesan espuma. Dinner will be topped off by White Chocolate and Raspberry Mousse, lime meringue with raspberry coulis.

Over at the Sugar Mill Restaurant four courses are set to tantalise and will also be paired with select wine choices.

Couples have a choice between Spiced Charcoal Grilled Octopus, with ackee, okra salad, tarragon vinaigrette or Pheasant - Foie Gras Paté, with mesclun salad, guava ginger jam and toasted brioche. Sweet Potato Cardamom Soup, with jerk sausage crostini follows as a second course. Stone Crab Crusted Filet of Seabass, with pumpkin thyme citrus purée or Lamb Loin Fillet “Wellington”, with baked goat cheese and jerk pine nuts, honey rosemary jus, roasted tomatoes and leeks are the choices for the third course. Pomegranate & Coconut Mousse, with cinnamon crumble and rose water jelly serves as the final course.

Naturally, we have you covered, as Thursday Food visited Delmare and we have an exclusive sneak peek for you.

— Photos & text: Aceion Cunningham

Half Moon

Address: Rose Hall, Montego Bay