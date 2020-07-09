S.E.A.R274's Takeout
Small catered dinners are now extremely popular. People are still wary of dining out and the growing number of COVID-19 cases, social distancing restrictions and mandatory mask-wearing really doesn't make it any more inviting to eat out. So people are adjusting to the new normal and opting for a more elevated takeout experience to celebrate their special occasions.
S.E.A.R274 has consistently tried to deliver catering that's uncompromised in quality, experience and presentation; take-out included.
The company offers a few options for takeout.
1. Food can be packaged in disposable containers for more casual events.
2. Platter rentals for family-style service are available so that the customer has the option to enjoy elegant dining without the hassle of having to replate anything from takeout containers.
3. Customers can also deliver their platters to be used without incurring any additional cost for rentals.
Beautifully designed menus are also available to help enhance the dining experience.
It's going to be a long hot summer, so here are a few simple recipes with a delicious little twist for everyday meals.
Menu 1
Takeout Containers
Appetiser
Firecracker Shrimp Cilantro marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll golden fried and with Thai sweet chilli dipping sauce.
Entrée
Seafood Crusted Salmon
Salmon topped with an herb panko seafood cake (crab, shrimp), roasted garlic butter with Champagne-roasted pepper cream
Accompaniment
Pumpkin Seed Pesto
Roasted Vegetables
Pumpkin, carrots, haricots verts, sweet potatoes, peppers, parmesan, roasted pumpkin seed pesto
Dessert
Passion Fruit Gateau (Birthday Cake)
Menu 2
Family-Style Platters
Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Olives, feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber ribbons,
mixed field greens, red onions and balsamic dressing
Entrée
Mango & Ginger Sweet Chilli Grilled Salmon
Mango sweet chilli glaze, marinated charcoal grilled salmon
Accompaniments
Miso Honey Garlic Roasted Vegetables
Oven roasted marinated broccoli, haricot vert, carrots, peppers,
mushrooms Coconut Cilantro Basmati Rice Pilaf
Dessert
White Chocolate & Gingersnap Petit Fruit Cheesecakes
