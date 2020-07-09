S.E.A.R274's Takeout

Small catered dinners are now extremely popular. People are still wary of dining out and the growing number of COVID-19 cases, social distancing restrictions and mandatory mask-wearing really doesn't make it any more inviting to eat out. So people are adjusting to the new normal and opting for a more elevated takeout experience to celebrate their special occasions.

S.E.A.R274 has consistently tried to deliver catering that's uncompromised in quality, experience and presentation; take-out included.

The company offers a few options for takeout.

1. Food can be packaged in disposable containers for more casual events.

2. Platter rentals for family-style service are available so that the customer has the option to enjoy elegant dining without the hassle of having to replate anything from takeout containers.

3. Customers can also deliver their platters to be used without incurring any additional cost for rentals.

Beautifully designed menus are also available to help enhance the dining experience.

It's going to be a long hot summer, so here are a few simple recipes with a delicious little twist for everyday meals.

Menu 1

Takeout Containers



Appetiser



Firecracker Shrimp Cilantro marinated shrimp wrapped in spring roll golden fried and with Thai sweet chilli dipping sauce.



Entrée



Seafood Crusted Salmon

Salmon topped with an herb panko seafood cake (crab, shrimp), roasted garlic butter with Champagne-roasted pepper cream



Accompaniment



Pumpkin Seed Pesto

Roasted Vegetables

Pumpkin, carrots, haricots verts, sweet potatoes, peppers, parmesan, roasted pumpkin seed pesto



Dessert



Passion Fruit Gateau (Birthday Cake)

Menu 2

Family-Style Platters



Salad



Mediterranean Salad

Olives, feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber ribbons,

mixed field greens, red onions and balsamic dressing



Entrée



Mango & Ginger Sweet Chilli Grilled Salmon

Mango sweet chilli glaze, marinated charcoal grilled salmon



Accompaniments

Miso Honey Garlic Roasted Vegetables

Oven roasted marinated broccoli, haricot vert, carrots, peppers,

mushrooms Coconut Cilantro Basmati Rice Pilaf



Dessert

White Chocolate & Gingersnap Petit Fruit Cheesecakes