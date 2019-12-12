Safe Takeout

Takeout/delivery is quick, easy and convenient for most of us, but amidst the rush to get that food and back to our daily routine we tend to forget simple but critical activities that will keep our food safe until consumption. Takeout/delivered food must be consumed immediately, but if not, here are a few reminders to keep it safe until you do.

1. Don't forget to inform the attendant of any allergies or sensitivities you may have.

2. Consider the distance of the restaurant from your home; if it's more than a two-hour distance, ensure you have an insulated container to store in until you get home. If your food is being delivered, please make sure you check if delivery will be done using an insulated travel pack.

3. Once you receive your order, ensure your items are properly packed and your containers are adequately sealed. Wouldn't it be lovely if restaurants began indicating on containers the time the meal was prepared?

4. Ensure that your meal is placed at the coolest part of the vehicle during transit. Never place your food inside the trunk or any closed compartment where temperatures may rise.

5. Please remember that bacteria will begin to grow once foods are in the danger zone (4.4-60°C). With that said ensure that food is reheated adequately or discarded if it has been left out for more than two hours.

- Always reheat foods containing meat or poultry to an internal temperature of at least 73.9°C. You can use a food thermometer to verify. Ensure also that you reheat sauces, soups, and gravies to a boil.

- If an oven is being used to reheat, set temperature no lower than 162°C.

- If using a microwave to reheat food, ensure it is covered and the rotating disk is functional for even heating.