Second place for chef Andre Fowles on Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay
Foodie News... Foodie News... Foodie News...
Jamaican chef Andre Fowles made it to the finale of Food Network's Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay show, but did not win the competition. Fowles was among the best of the best who had returned to the Chopped kitchen for a chance to compete in the ultimate battle against Bobby Flay! The series, which is a mashup of the Food Network's hit shows Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay, started in August with 16 hopefuls prepping to face the celebrity chef and restaurateur in a five-part cooking tournament.
For the finale, which aired on Food Network on Sunday, September 6, Fowles and three other competing chefs, Jay Abrams, Stephen Coe, and Evan Hennessey, were given a mystery basket of ingredients to work with. Each dish was later evaluated by the panel of judges who determined who advanced to the next round.
Fowles was cut at the end, ruining his chances to face off against the culinary icon, Flay. Still, he is grateful for the experience on the show.
“It was an honour to be in the finals of Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay with my fellow Chopped champions. I am proud of my performance and how I showcased my technique and signature flavours of the Caribbean. As always, I was proud to represent Jamaica! There is so much more to come from me, so stay tuned!” Fowles told Thursday Food. Fowles placed second, with chef Stephen Coe winning the competition.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy