Second place for chef Andre Fowles on Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay

Jamaican chef Andre Fowles made it to the finale of Food Network's Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay show, but did not win the competition. Fowles was among the best of the best who had returned to the Chopped kitchen for a chance to compete in the ultimate battle against Bobby Flay! The series, which is a mashup of the Food Network's hit shows Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay, started in August with 16 hopefuls prepping to face the celebrity chef and restaurateur in a five-part cooking tournament.

For the finale, which aired on Food Network on Sunday, September 6, Fowles and three other competing chefs, Jay Abrams, Stephen Coe, and Evan Hennessey, were given a mystery basket of ingredients to work with. Each dish was later evaluated by the panel of judges who determined who advanced to the next round.

Fowles was cut at the end, ruining his chances to face off against the culinary icon, Flay. Still, he is grateful for the experience on the show.

“It was an honour to be in the finals of Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay with my fellow Chopped champions. I am proud of my performance and how I showcased my technique and signature flavours of the Caribbean. As always, I was proud to represent Jamaica! There is so much more to come from me, so stay tuned!” Fowles told Thursday Food. Fowles placed second, with chef Stephen Coe winning the competition.