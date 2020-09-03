Café Blue @ Super Valu Towne Centre

Gone are the days when coffee shops were just places to grab a jolt of caffeine on the go. These days, they are strikingly decorated places created with the customer top of mind and to ensure maximum spend and efficiency. This has long been Café Blue's blueprint and the formula continues to reap success. Indeed, the premium coffee shop has added a new location. That's right, Kingston 8 now has bragging rights as it is home to the seventh Café Blue location. And residents who once trekked to the Sovereign Centre are now relieved that there's an outlet closer to home.

The menu artfully balances savouries and sweets: Think breakfast with scrambled eggs, bacon and pancakes, or a freshly made smoked marlin sandwich, quiche or green salad for lunch followed by delectable pastries made with chocolate, manufactured from locally grown cocoa beans and state-of-the-art espresso and you'll understand why Café Blue's Super Valu Towne Centre, which opened its doors on July 15, has become an immediate hit and not just for coffee lovers.

Conceptualised by principal Jason Sharp, the impressive design features Jamaican cedar stools and chairs crafted by local artisans juxtaposed against muted walls which house murals from Fiona Godfrey; and Tamara Harding's Mara Made Designs carved tabletops and exquisite light fixtures made from Jamaican guango. The 1,600 sq ft space doubles that of its Sovereign Centre location and boasts tufted leather sofas.

The more at Café Blue is the array of iced drinks, including the summer trio: Cookie n Cream Frappe, Blue Mountain Lemonade, and Iced Mochatte. The signature latte each initialised by head baristas Lamar Williams elicits wide smiles from even the most discerning customer.

Thursday Food leaves the last word to local elite hurdler Rushell Clayton. “I prefer this location to Sovereign as there are way more menu options.”

It's no idle boast!

Café Blue is located at Shop #17, Super Valu Towne Centre, 144 Constant Spring Road, and opens Mondays - Saturdays 7:00 am - 8:00 am and 7:00 am - 6:00 pm on Sundays. Check it out at Instagram.com/@cafeblueja