Sheer pear-fection!

It is finally pear/avocado season, and many of us are elated. The abundance of pears means that our meals, from lunches to Sunday dinners, will have a little extra substance on the plate. However, some of us tend to go gung-ho with pears during these months and over-purchase when we do the weekly grocery run. For those with trees, we can't seem to give them away fast enough. So, what can you do when you're blessed with an abundance of pears or can't seem to stop buying a lot? Not to worry, Thursday Food has you covered.

Avocado Bread

We all have a favourite banana bread recipe that we can make with our eyes closed. However, during pear season, skip the bananas and use avocados to make a deliciously moist loaf that's ideal for dessert or a tea-time snack.

Avocado Ice Cream

Many vegans have an avocado ice cream recipe that they keep close to their chest. And whether you're vegan or not, you'll enjoy this ice cream. Not only is it creamy and divine, but the fattiness of the avocados also make for an alluring mouthfeel. Mix with chocolate chips, grape nuts or fresh mint for extra oomph.

Avocado Salsa

Craving something unctuous without the guilt? Add small cubes of pear to your favourite salsa recipe, and whether you choose to eat it with tortilla chips or as a condiment (it's excellent atop grilled salmon), avocado salsa will quickly become a family favourite.

Baked Avocado Egg Cups

This dish is ideal for people with pear trees! Crack eggs in pear halves and top with shredded cheese, herbs and, if desired, crumbled bacon. Talk about the ultimate weekend brunch!

Crab and Avocado Tostadas

Flex your home-made corn tortilla-making muscles with this recipe. Toss lump crab meat with tomatoes, jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, lime juice, and avocados. Add atop deep-fried fresh corn tortillas for an easy weeknight meal.

Avocado Smoothie

For extra body or to make it more filling, add some pear to your morning smoothie. The flavour of avocado pairs well with green, leafy vegetables like kale and spinach and fruits like banana, pineapple, and berries. It also works with powders like spirulina, and seeds like chia and flax. For extra protein, add Greek yoghurt.

Avocado Fries

Once you've tried avocado fries, there's no going back. They are made by simply coating pear wedges with panko breadcrumbs and deep-frying or baking until crispy. Honestly, they taste just as good baked.

Chocolate and Avocado Pudding

This one-blender dessert is made by combining cocoa powder with avocado, brown sugar, coconut milk, vanilla extract, and cinnamon. Pour into individual cups and refrigerate for an hour before serving. Topping with crushed nuts is optional. This is one of the simplest desserts you'll ever make!

Avocado and Corn Fritters

Don't toss out overripe avocados, instead use them in this fritter recipe that calls for corn, escallions, bell peppers, and Scotch bonnet pepper. These fritters are crispy on the outside, and smooth and creamy inside.

Shrimp and Avocado Ceviche

Combine fresh, plump shrimp with cucumber, lots of fresh lime juice, and herbs and spices. When ready add cubes of creamy pear that delightfully punctuate the brightness of the shrimp and crunchiness of the cucumbers.