Kitchen magic happens when The Best Dressed Chicken and these small appliances do the work.

With the new normals of work-from-home and school-from-home now securely in place, it's no small wonder that home cooking has changed. To beat the battle of time, every smart cook needs an arsenal of kitchen tools that work as they promise and help you create the kinds of meals that allow for the embrace of the comforts of home. Match these four workhorse appliances (all available from HiPro Ace Superstore) with The Best Dressed Chicken and you'll be cooking like a pro, every day of the week.

The Ninja Professional Countertop Blender does quick work for this Cream of Pumpkin Chicken Soup.

Cream of Pumpkin Chicken Soup

Ingredients:

4 The Best Dressed Chicken Boneless Breasts

1 can coconut milk

1 cup chicken broth

2 cups heavy cream

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 tsp red pepper flakes

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb pumpkin

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp thyme

1 tbsp parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Add olive oil and onion to a large pot on medium heat. Sauté until softened. Slice the skin off of the pumpkin and cut it into bite-size pieces.

Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces. Toss with 1 tbsp of olive oil, oregano and a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

Add coconut milk, chicken broth, and pumpkin pieces to the pot.

Let simmer for about 15 minutes.

Add garlic, thyme, red pepper flakes, and heavy cream and let simmer for another 10 minutes.

In another pot, sauté the chicken pieces until fully cooked (about 8 minutes). Purée the pumpkin mixture in the Ninja Professional Countertop and return to the pot.

To serve, pour some of the soup in a bowl and top each bowl with chicken, parsley, and a splash of cream.

Skip the fat with the Tefal Actifry for Crispy Honey Garlic Fried Chicken

Crispy Honey Garlic Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

1 pack The Best Dressed Chicken Boneless Thighs

1 whole egg

½ tsp curry powder

1/3 cup corn starch

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp soy sauce

For the sauce:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ginger, finely chopped

5 tbsp honey

2 tbsp brown sugar

¼ cup water

1 tsp corn starch

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp green onions

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine the cubed chicken thighs, curry powder, and soy sauce. Mix well and set aside.

For the sauce, combine the water, honey, and brown sugar in a bowl and mix well. In a pan, heat the vegetable oil at medium-high heat and cook ginger and garlic until fragrant and soft.

Pour the liquid mixture in the pan and let cook by stirring occasionally. While the sauce is slowly cooking, mix corn starch and water in a small bowl to make a slurry.

Slowly add the corn starch slurry into the pan while continuously stirring the mixture. Cook over medium heat until sauce thickens. Add sesame oil and mix well.

To make the fried chicken, whisk together the all-purpose flour and the rest of the corn starch. Make an egg wash mixture by cracking two eggs and whisking them thoroughly. Dip seasoned chicken into egg wash then into the flour. Repeat this step once more to double-coat the chicken. Place on a plate to rest for frying.

Place chicken in Actifry Express Snacking grid and add vegetable oil. Make sure pieces are not touching. Set Actifry to the poultry cooking programme and cook chicken until golden and crispy from 10 to 15 minutes.

Add the fried chicken into the pan with the cooked sauce and mix well. Top with sesame seeds and green onions.

The Best Dressed Chicken Buttermilk Fried Wings get a healthy makeover with the Tefal Actifry.

The Best Dressed Chicken Buttermilk Fried Wings

Ingredients:

Buttermilk Marinade

3 cups homemade buttermilk (3 cups whole milk and 3 tbsp cane vinegar)

2 tbsp chicken seasoning

1 tbsp freshly ground ginger

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tsp kosher salt

2 lb medium chicken wings

Flour Dredge

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup corn starch

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp ginger powder

½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the buttermilk with the chicken seasoning, salt, ginger, onion, and garlic. Add the chicken and stir to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 2 hours or refrigerate overnight.

In a large bowl, combine the flour with the onion powder, garlic powder, ginger powder, salt, smoked paprika and cayenne and stir to combine.

Set a rack on a baking sheet. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk mixture, letting the excess drip back into the bowl. Coat the chicken in the flour mixture, shaking off extra flour. Transfer the coated chicken to the rack and let stand for 30 minutes or until it comes to room temperature.

Place chicken wings in Actifry Express Snacking grid and add vegetable oil. Make sure wings are ‎not touching.‎ Set Actifry to the poultry cooking programme and cook chicken until golden and crispy from 25 to 30 minutes.

Transfer the chicken to the rack and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Do quick prep with the NutriBullet Max for Reggae Jammin' Jumbo Hot Dogs.

Ingredients:

6 Reggae Jammin' Chicken Frankfurters

6 sesame hot dog buns

Callaloo Cream Cheese Hot Dog

2 stalks callaloo

¼ cup cheddar cheese, shredded

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tsp onion, diced

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Jerk Pork Philly Cheesesteak Hot Dog

½ lb jerk pork, fine diced

2 slices American cheese

1 medium onion, diced

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Hawaiian Hot Dog

½ sugarloaf pineapple

¼ cup coconut flakes

4 bacon strips, cooked

¼ cup cheddar cheese, optional

1 tbsp brown sugar

Cook-up Veg (Jamaican Fajita) Hot Dog

¼ cup onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup red sweet peppers, thinly sliced

½ cup cho-cho or christophine, thinly sliced

½ tsp thyme

½ tsp garlic

3 tbsp feta cheese

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Method:

Grill the Reggae Jammin' Jumbo Chicken franks. Toast hot dog buns. Place cooked franks into buns and top with toppings right before serving.

For toppings:

Callaloo Cream Cheese Hot Dog:

Chop callaloo in Nutribullet Man and sauté with garlic and onion in oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Remove from heat and toss in the cheddar and heavy cream. Stir to combine. Top your hot dog with the creamy callaloo spread and top with grilled onions or cheesy banana chips.

Jerk Pork Philly Cheesesteak Hot Dog:

Sauté onions and sweet pepper in hot oil. Chop jerk pork in Nutribullet Max and add to onion and sweet pepper mixture. Melt American cheese on top of hot dog and pork and onions mixture. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Hawaiian Hot Dog:

Preheat stove top grill. Peel and slice pineapples lengthwise. Grill pineapples until they're cooked through or have the grill marks on them.

Remove from heat, dice and add sugar. Stir to combine.

Top hot dog with pineapple salsa, bacon strips, jalapeños and coconut flakes. Add cheddar cheese if desired. Enjoy!

Cook-up Veg (Jamaican Fajita) Hot Dog:

Heat oil in pan and sauté cho-cho first. Add the onions and sweet pepper and stir. Add garlic and thyme, salt and pepper to taste.

Remove from heat once the vegetables are slightly supple but not mushy.

Top hot dogs with Cook-up Veg and garnish with crumbled feta cheese. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Make perfect rice with the Proctor Silex Rice Cooker for this Chicken Stir Fry

Chicken Stir Fry

Ingredients:

2 packs of boneless chicken breast, cubed

1 cup oyster sauce

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

1/4 cup sesame oil

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime

4 cups of string beans

6 carrots, sliced

1 tbsp sesame seeds

Method:

In a wok, sauté all of the ingredients except the sesame seeds on medium heat for about 20 minutes.

Top with the sesame and serve with steamed rice.

For the rice

Rinse out the inner pot of the Proctor Silex rice cooker. Put the inner pot inside the base of the rice cooker. Add 1 cups of rice and 2 cups of water. For drier rice use less water. Add 1 tsp salt to the water, if desired. Cover the pot and set to cook.