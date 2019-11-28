Smoked Turkey, Roasted Salmon & So Much More: Thanksgiving with Butcher Block

H appy Thanksgiving! As you prepare to welcome family from the States and host your dinner here in Jamaica, the inevitable question becomes: “What do we serve?” Luckily, your family-friendly butcher will be your Thanksgiving holiday one-stop shop.

“This year we are proud to offer smoked turkeys from our friend Simon Levy of Roast Meats — so come early before they all go!”shared Butcher Burrowes with Thursday Food. “Smoked turkey,” he continued, “Is incredibly moist, aromatic, with just enough sweetness from the wood used to smoke it. Plus you can jazz up the leftovers in incredible ways.”

But what about those who don't like turkey? Many families face this Thanksgiving issue each year. Here are a few options for navigating this. You can serve roast lamb, Filet Mignon, braised pot roast, whole roasted salmon (which is fantastic with a caper butter sauce), and of course prime rib. All these options are available here at Butcher Block. Come in, and we'll walk you through hosting a stress-free Thanksgiving.

Until next week, stay informed and well-fed.

Smoked Turkey Chowder with Mushrooms and Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

4 slices bacon, cut into 1/2 pieces

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, deseeded and chopped

2 large carrots, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

8 cups chicken broth

1 15-oz can corn, drained

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed into 1/2 pieces

2 cups cream

2 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

4 cups shredded smoked turkey

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

In a large, heavy pot or stockpot over medium heat, melt the butter.

Add bacon and cook until bacon begins to brown.

Add celery, onion, red pepper, carrots, and garlic.

Cook, occasionally stirring, until onion is transparent and completely softened.

Blend in flour and cook until it starts to bubble.

Gradually add the broth, stirring constantly.

Turn up the heat a bit and bring the soup to a low boil.

Boil for 1 minute.

Reduce heat slightly and add the corn, sweet potato, cream, parsley, and thyme.

Cook for about 10 minutes, or until sweet potato is tender.

Add turkey and simmer for 20 minutes or until thoroughly warmed.

Test flavour and add salt and pepper, to taste.