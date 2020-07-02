VIDEO: Starbucks Opens 7th Location @ AC Marriott
“I love how this has all turned out... I love the design, the ergonomics, how it leads into the AC (hotel)... the al fresco setting.
It was four years ago that I laid this out with the architect... it is magical to see how it has all turned out.” — Adam Stewart
Starbucks opened its seventh store in Jamaica yesterday at the luxe AC Marriott Hotel.
This marks another milestone for Starbucks and Caribbean Coffee Traders Ltd, which began in Jamaica in 2017, bringing the Starbucks Experience to the region and marking the launch of a new partnership between Starbucks, Ian Dear of Margaritaville Caribbean Group and Adam Stewart of the Sandals & ATL group in their personal capacities.
“Together, we are committed to growing the brand in Jamaica and across the Caribbean,” shared Stewart. “We plan to open two more stores in Jamaica by the end of 2021, and are looking at additional locations for the future throughout the island,” he continued.
The 850-square-foot store will be located on the first floor of the AC Marriott and approximately 10 partners will be leading the Starbucks Experience to local customers who can expect an exceptional coffeehouse experience in a warm and welcoming, beautifully designed space to carry out business meetings and to meet with friends and family over a great cup of coffee.
“Connecting with customers and creating a 'third place' between home and work is what we do best,” added Dear when Thursday Food walked through the modern space that features a detailed interior with a dark green backbar and a dark green and white accent lounge area. Complemented by digital menu panels, this is the first Starbucks store to open on the island with digital screens.
The 850-square-foot store is made with locally sourced materials for its countertops and wood finish, and carries a seating area to accommodate eight customers while offering an open entrance for easy access to lounge on the storefront and enjoy the ambiance of the hotel.
The retail lobby will carry an assortment of merchandise including its very own Jamaica icon mugs.
Knowledgeable and passionate baristas await your orders.
Classic Starbucks menu items will be offered at Starbucks AC Marriott, such as brewed coffee, espresso beverages, frappuccinos and teas, as well as some innovations including cold foam.
Opening hours are: 6:30 am – 8:00 pm, subject to change depending on the hours of curfew.
