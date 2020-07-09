Summer Lovin
Socially Distant Entertaining Made Easy with The Best Dressed Chicken Breast Strips
After countless Zoom drinks get-togethers, we are all slowly regaining the confidence to do what humans need to do: connect in real life. Still with the lessons learnt from weeks of lockdown, and all eyes on the “curve” how can we get together while being apart? Yes, it'll take a little bit more planning, some math to figure the space per person equation, and some culinary hoops, but it's summer and having a few guests over will greatly serve to salve your soul.
Start with a Bubble
Keep the invites close and the numbers small. Consider a small group of trusted pals who think like you and take active responsibility for their well-being and limit their movements and exposure to risks.
Distance, Distance, Distance!
Make sure that you have enough space so that guests can in fact maintain the recommended six feet of social distance. Use up your outdoors and use markings or planters to identify each guest's or family's space.
Personalise
Make it a cooler party and ask guests to bring their own drinks. You can supplement with a carafes of your favourite punch that is presented to each group on arrival. Set out party kits for each guest or group to include plates, cutlery, glasses and hand sanitisers.
Multiply to the Nth Power
It'll take a bit more effort, but create plates that prevent close contact. Think: Iindividual platters for each group, or individual servings that eliminate the need for a buffet. The Best Dressed Chicken Breast Strips offer great flexibility from a guest appearance in a light summer salad to the feature act in a coco bread sandwich. Try these recipes for a socially-distant-connected-time and adjust to life in the “new normal”.
The Best Dressed Chicken Strips Coco-Bread Sandwich
Serves 2
Ingredients:
4 The Best Dressed Chicken Breast Strips
2 slices of American cheddar
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 coco-bread rolls
4 leaves lettuce
4 slices tomato
4 slices pickle
1 tbsp ketchup
2 tbsp mayonnaise
2 tsp Scotch bonnet pepper sauce (optional)
Method:
Heat a medium Dutch oven or pan with vegetable oil or shortening and fry chicken strips according to package instructions. Chicken strips can also be placed on a tray and baked in a conventional oven.
In the meantime, mix together the ketchup, mayonnaise and pepper sauce to use as a spread.
After strips are cooked, arrange them on a tray in two's and place a slice of cheese on top, allow the heat to melt the cheese.
For each sandwich, spread the mayo mixture on both sides, top with two slices of lettuce, 1 tomato, 2 pickles and the strips with cheese.
The Best Dressed Chicken Breast Strips Summer Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients:
Mango Vinaigrette
¼ cup white vinegar
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup mango purée
1 cup olive oil
Salad
9 pcs The Best Dressed Chicken Breast Strips
2 cups arugula
3 stalks kale
1 head iceberg lettuce
2 small tomatoes, diced
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
1 small cucumber, diced
1 avocado
1/3 cup basil leaves
1/3 cup dried fruit and nuts mix
½ cup cheddar cheese
Method:
For the vinaigrette: Combine all the ingredients and set aside.
For the salad: Heat a medium Dutch oven or pan with vegetable oil or shortening and fry chicken strips according to package instructions. Chicken strips can also be placed on a tray and baked in a conventional oven. Remove chicken at the end and allow to cool.
In the meantime slice the leaves from the stalk of the kale. Add a pinch of salt and rub the leaves together in your hands until they turn bright green.
Combine arugula, lettuce, tomato, red onion, herbs and cucumber in a large bowl. Sprinkle with dried fruit nut mix and cheese, and toss with the dressing. Top with the chicken breast strips.
The Best Dressed Chicken Breast Strips With Cinnamon Sweet Potato Wedges, Cajun Cheese Dip
Serves 3
Ingredients:
9 pcs The Best Dressed Chicken Breast Strips
Sweet Potato Wedges
12 pcs frozen potato wedges
½ teaspoon cinnamon powder
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoon sugar
1 tsp garlic, finely grated
Cheese Sauce
2 teaspoon cajun seasoning
6 slices American cheddar cheese
½ cup heavy cream
2 basil leaves
1 pinch oregano (optional)
Method:
For Cheese Sauce
In a small pan bring the cream to a light simmer with the garlic and cajun seasoning. Add the cheese and herbs and stir frequently. Put aside until ready to use, keep warm.
For Chicken and the Wedges
Combine the cinnamon, salt and sugar together and mix well, reserve
Heat a medium Dutch oven or pan with vegetable oil or shortening and fry chicken strips according to package instructions. Chicken strips can also be placed on a tray and baked in a conventional oven. Remove chicken at the end and allow to cool.
In the same Dutch oven add more oil, just enough to cover the potatoes. Heat the oil to 375°F and deep fry until golden brown. Remove from the oil into a bowl and toss in the sugar-cinnamon mixture, just enough to coat the potatoes well. Serve hot.
Photos: Charles Allen
