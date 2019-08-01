Summer pest control tips

These hot summer months are forcing us to spend our days and nights outdoors to enjoy some natural cool breeze. However, we're not the only ones who need to get out; these warm summer days and nights may result in the proliferation of some pests, seeking food and looking for an escape from the heat. Here are some pointers to keep in mind for controlling pests during this period:

1. If you haven't already, engage a pest-control operator to identify high-risk areas in your home or food-processing plant. Once these areas have been identified, put additional control mechanisms in place to prevent intrusion or proliferation. You may also want to install pest screens, especially if you intend on leaving your doors open to allow for that cool air to flow through your building.

2. Keep all food-handling and storage areas as clean and dry as possible. Pay very close attention to your kitchen and food-processing areas to ensure that sanitation activities are carried out frequently. Do not leave dirty utensils, used food prep containers or leftovers on counters or in sinks overnight as this will attract rodents and cockroaches seeking food and warmth. Once you attract them, a strict pest control programme will need to be implemented to eradicate them as they reproduce rapidly.

3. Monitor outdoor areas to ensure that you keep unwanted weeds from growing. Additionally, ensure that the exterior of homes and food-processing facilities is kept clean and free of waste as this reduces pest activity in your surroundings. For those picnicking outdoors, ensure you clean up afterwards to prevent the attraction of pests.

4. During this period increase the monitoring of all storage areas for pest activity. Frequently check food and packaging material storage areas for evidence of pest droppings and/or damage to packaging material. If you do see any of the above, take action to eradicate immediately.

5. Monitor waste disposal vessels to ensure they are kept clean, covered and emptied as frequently as possible. Try to avoid having waste receptacles overflowing as this too will increase pest activity in your surroundings.