Take A Bite Of The Big Apple

When I think of hard ciders a few words come to mind: Refreshing, healthful and light, and naturally, gluten-free! Simply put, cider is an alcoholic beverage made from the fermented juice of apples. The word “hard” is used for the alcoholic version and they make a great addition to any cooler! Most hard ciders are 4.5%-7% alcohol by volume (ABV) and can go up to 10% or 12%.

Is Hard Cider Beer?

The short answer? It most certainly is not beer! The only thing cider and beer have in common is that they are both fermented. My favourite thing about cider is its simplicity — from picking and grinding to pressing and fermenting. After the fermented juice rests for a while, bottle it. Truth be told, cider isn't brewed but created using a process similar to making wine. So, maybe not that simple after all! Grapes are to wine what apples are to cider.

Serving Rituals and Food Pairings

Best served brain freeze-cold and with foods like chicken, pork and salads! I usually have it by itself because it's that good!

The Reveal

Enter ciders. For those looking for light and lively hard dry January options give these hard ciders a try! I stuck them in the freezer for a hot second so they would chill quickly, but also get nice and frosty!

On the sweeter side…

Rekorderlig Premium Swedish Cider @rekorderligcider: hails from Sweden. First created in 1996 using pure Swedish spring water which is still used to this day. Four generations later, this family-made cider is “much-loved” for its “dependable honesty”. Journey with me through the expressions of passion fruit cider, pear cider, and strawberry lime cider. Alcohol content: 4.5% alc/vol Price range: Approachable. Tasting note: Fruity, Refreshingly different and delightful!

Available at CPJ

Caribé Tropical Hard Cider @caribecider: I tried the original and found it to be very crisp! I smell apple and pear! This tropical hard cider is a product of our Caribbean cousin St Kitts & Nevis. It is bottled by Carib Brewery Ltd, Buckley's Site, Basseterre, St Kitts — says so on the label! Alcohol Content: 4.5% alc/vol Price range: Cheap & cheerful. Tasting note: Offers a crisp, premium taste with a refreshing blend of fermented apples and natural gluten-free flavours. Comes in original, pineapple and rosé.

Ciderboys Hard Cider @ciderboys: “Two very refreshing guys. One idea. Create unique hard ciders blending unexpected fresh fruit flavours with the crisp taste of apple.” Better fruit, unique blending and what they call “fruitful pairings” make this hard cider memorable while also having a natural appeal to beer lovers. Alcohol content: 5% alc/vol Price range: Mid-range. Tasting note: refreshing, sweet crisp, tart and gluten-free yall! Flavours: First Press Pure apple deliciousness; and peach county apple peach hard cider — just peachy!!!

Available from Select Brands JA LTD

On the drier side…

Waitrose Cider @waitroseandpartners: Available in three flavours — I tried all three:

Waitrose Apple Cider. Alcohol content: 4.5% alc/vol Price range: Mid-range. Tasting note: A fruity medium-dry classic cider with a refreshing apple flavour. A lightly sparkling cider made with fresh pressed British cider apples, slowly matured for a perfectly balanced and refreshing taste.

Waitrose Pear Cider. Alcohol content: 4.5% alc/vol Price range: mid-range. Tasting note: A medium-sweet and fruity pear cider with aromas of soft ripe pears and hints of citrus. Crafted in Herefordshire, this lightly sparkling pear cider is slowly matured for a perfectly balanced taste.

Waitrose Elderflower Cider. Alcohol content: 4% alc/vol Price range: Approachable. Tasting note: A medium-sweet cider with a distinctly floral aroma and refreshing elderflower flavour. A lightly sparkling medium cider made with fresh pressed British cider apples, blended with wonderfully floral elderflower.

Available at Loshusan

