Taste Jamaica at the 2020 South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF)

The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) in partnership with Jamaica Tourist Board Miami executed the second staging of Taste Jamaica at the Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF) on Friday, February, 21, 2020 at the National Hotel on Miami Beach.

The event was hosted by James Beard award-winning chef JJ Johnson, of Field Trip in Harlem, NY, and Chef Andre Fowles, Appleton Estate Premier Rums 'rumbassador' and current culinary ambassador for Jamaican cuisine and owner of Everything Food based in New York.

The participating chefs came from Jamaica and the wider diaspora and included the event hosts, chefs Johnson and Fowles, and the following:

Christina Simonitsch for Simo's

Charissa Henry-Skyers for Pink Apron

Oji Jaja for Ashebre The Virtual Restaurant

Other chefs/restaurants represented:

Winston Grant of Aunt I's Jamaican Restaurant; Dennis Kerr, Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, Kalisa Martin, Kalisa Marie Eats

Geoff Lee Makka & mana Poke, Delius Shirley, Ortanique on the Mile, Hugh Sinclair, Chef Irie, Wenford Patrick Simpson, Walkerswood, Matthew McDonald, National Hotel and Samantha Davis Allonce.

The evening's culinary offerings paid homage to the classic flavours of Jamaica and the islands. Foodies were treated to a wide repertoire of Jamaican-inspired dishes, including braised oxtail baozi, pimento smoked salmon filet with micro vegetable, salad panda, Scotch bonnet annatto reduction, coconut milk snapper ceviche with Scotch bonnet foam, caramelised plantain, pickled sorrel flower and pimento rum salt plantain chip.

Mixologists also poured Appleton Estate Signature Blend cocktails; Junglebird, Jamaican Mule and Wray Colada, among others.

The event additionally featured musical entertainment from DJ Irie, who was raised in Jamaica and spotlighted in Forbes magazine for his marketing ventures and business innovation on the Miami nightlife scene.

The sold-out event tickets were priced at US$150 each and attracted 530 diners.