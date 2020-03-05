Taste Jamaica at the 2020 South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF)
The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) in partnership with Jamaica Tourist Board Miami executed the second staging of Taste Jamaica at the Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF) on Friday, February, 21, 2020 at the National Hotel on Miami Beach.
The event was hosted by James Beard award-winning chef JJ Johnson, of Field Trip in Harlem, NY, and Chef Andre Fowles, Appleton Estate Premier Rums 'rumbassador' and current culinary ambassador for Jamaican cuisine and owner of Everything Food based in New York.
The participating chefs came from Jamaica and the wider diaspora and included the event hosts, chefs Johnson and Fowles, and the following:
Christina Simonitsch for Simo's
Charissa Henry-Skyers for Pink Apron
Oji Jaja for Ashebre The Virtual Restaurant
Other chefs/restaurants represented:
Winston Grant of Aunt I's Jamaican Restaurant; Dennis Kerr, Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, Kalisa Martin, Kalisa Marie Eats
Geoff Lee Makka & mana Poke, Delius Shirley, Ortanique on the Mile, Hugh Sinclair, Chef Irie, Wenford Patrick Simpson, Walkerswood, Matthew McDonald, National Hotel and Samantha Davis Allonce.
The evening's culinary offerings paid homage to the classic flavours of Jamaica and the islands. Foodies were treated to a wide repertoire of Jamaican-inspired dishes, including braised oxtail baozi, pimento smoked salmon filet with micro vegetable, salad panda, Scotch bonnet annatto reduction, coconut milk snapper ceviche with Scotch bonnet foam, caramelised plantain, pickled sorrel flower and pimento rum salt plantain chip.
Mixologists also poured Appleton Estate Signature Blend cocktails; Junglebird, Jamaican Mule and Wray Colada, among others.
The event additionally featured musical entertainment from DJ Irie, who was raised in Jamaica and spotlighted in Forbes magazine for his marketing ventures and business innovation on the Miami nightlife scene.
The sold-out event tickets were priced at US$150 each and attracted 530 diners.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy