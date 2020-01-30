Taste of Tryall
Lights, flames, action! Recently, over 50 chefs from The Tryall Club and its villas teamed up to showcase their culinary skills in support of the Tryall Fund's 2020 staging of the Taste of Tryall.
Started over 50 years ago, the Tryall Fund gave members the opportunity to uplift the local community through philanthropic efforts. Today, the fund is an integral part of the Hanover community, providing hundreds of scholarships to secondary and tertiary institutions, and critical underpinning for early childhood education. It, too, sees to the overall wellness of residents with community and health centres. The Taste of Tryall is the fund's major fund-raiser.
Hundreds of Tryall Club members and friends of the Tryall Fund gathered at the new Tryall Beach Club to sip Appleton and Campari cocktails and eat deliciously prepared food in the name of philanthropy. Talk about cuisine with a cause! The villa owners and the club sponsored the chefs and meals.
On offer: jerk pork, roast suckling pig, deep-fired oysters, curry chicken and red peas soup and many desserts.
Thursday Food whets your appetite with a glimpse of the event's spread.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy