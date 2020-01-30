Lights, flames, action! Recently, over 50 chefs from The Tryall Club and its villas teamed up to showcase their culinary skills in support of the Tryall Fund's 2020 staging of the Taste of Tryall.

Started over 50 years ago, the Tryall Fund gave members the opportunity to uplift the local community through philanthropic efforts. Today, the fund is an integral part of the Hanover community, providing hundreds of scholarships to secondary and tertiary institutions, and critical underpinning for early childhood education. It, too, sees to the overall wellness of residents with community and health centres. The Taste of Tryall is the fund's major fund-raiser.

Hundreds of Tryall Club members and friends of the Tryall Fund gathered at the new Tryall Beach Club to sip Appleton and Campari cocktails and eat deliciously prepared food in the name of philanthropy. Talk about cuisine with a cause! The villa owners and the club sponsored the chefs and meals.

On offer: jerk pork, roast suckling pig, deep-fired oysters, curry chicken and red peas soup and many desserts.

Thursday Food whets your appetite with a glimpse of the event's spread.