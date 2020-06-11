The Bar: Operational Protocols

This week, we turn the spotlight on the operating protocols for community bars.

General Operations

• All employees MUST wear masks.

• A sanitiser made with at least 60 per cent ethanol alcohol, or 75 per cent isopropyl, or sanitising products recommended by the Ministry of Health and Wellness must be available at all times for use.

• Wash hands every 20-30 minutes.

• The bartender should sanitise his or her hands after serving a drink at the bar and with cash collection.

• Full face shields are recommended but not mandatory (to be worn in addition to masks).

• Bartenders are encouraged when using public transportation to: (a) sanitise seats; (b) sit on a towel; (c) social distance; (d) sanitise hands upon arrival to work; and (e) avoid rush hour.

• Cashiers should wear gloves if this is their only duty (not serving drinks/food) and change every 2 hours; gloves must be removed and replaced if there is a need to touch other surfaces.

Some Recommended Guidelines

Promote responsible drinking through responsible serving.

Limit the amount of time spent inside the bar or the number of drinks sold per customer to accommodate the flow of more customers.

Physical Layout & Infrastructure Mandatory

• Washbasin/sanitisation station with signage of how to thoroughly cleanse hands

• Space out tables and chairs to allow for distance between groups.

• Maximum of 5 people in bar at once, including bartender.

• Heavy bias to outdoor seating.

• Where inside is small, no tables or chairs inside.

• Hand sanitisation area must be fully equipped at all times and must be a touchless device or have a dedicated person.

• Open doors and windows to create circulation; where impossible, customers can only come inside to order, pay, and use the bathroom, but no lingering.

• Large signs/posters in visible areas promoting protocols.

• Thoroughly clean and sanitise countertops, refrigerators, and other high-touch areas every 20-30 minutes.

• Thoroughly sanitise tables and chairs after each customer leaves.

• No group games; for example, dominoes.

• Disinfect gaming machines before and after use.

• No live music or events promoting large gatherings.

• Garbage receptacles (bins and skips) should be open, emptied and cleaned as per pick-up schedule.

• Sanitise packaging of all existing and incoming stock when delivered — wipe down bottles, snacks, etc, and keep in a clean and safe storage area.

• Remove all books, magazines, newspapers or any shared materials for customers.

• Do not allow self-serve products (eg, limes, lemons, straws, napkins, stirrers)

• Recommended: Use disposable cups. Patrons dispose of cups in open bins provided.

Patrons' Responsibility

• Sanitise or wash hands before entry.

• No groups larger than 5 inside (including bartender).

• Social distancing of 6 feet (indoors and outdoors)

• No counter seating.

Whilst the protocols for style bars have not yet been released, our guess is that many of these guidelines will remain in place. This is our new normal for bars. The guidelines might be perceived as stringent, but as we all seek to navigate this life-changing pandemic, let us enforce these protocols so that the community, patrons, and establishments remain safe.

Debbian Spence-Minott is

an alumna of the US Sommelier Association;

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines;

President, Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited; and

marketing studies lecturer at the University of Technology, Jamaica