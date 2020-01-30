The Best Dressed Chicken at Cayman Cookout
There was a shift in gravity when the world's most talented chefs, culinary influencers and wine and spirit experts headed south for the 12th annual Cayman Cookout recently.
Though absent from this year's event, host Chef Eric Ripert successfully enticed a record number of headline chefs, among them Daniel Boulud, Dominique Crenn, Emeril Lagasse and Jose Anders, to guide guests through three days of dynamic cooking demonstrations, exclusive tastings and dining events, local tours and unique gastronomic experiences. The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman was once again festival HQ, serving as the perfect stage for this epicurean fantasists' dream come true that was both casual (Chef Jose Anders was spotted barefoot at several events) and elegant.
“Cayman Cookout is a compelling experience for anyone interested in the story of food. You are up close with some of the world's best chefs who are extremely generous in sharing their insights and inspirations,” said Avadaugn Sinclair, regional marketing manager, The Best Dressed Chicken, which hosted Andrew Zimmern Explores the Flavours of Cayman. The world-renowned chef, best-selling author and multiple Emmy-winning television personality discussed the bizarre side of food with Vicki Wheaton, editor of What's Hot magazine and past featured guest of the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards. The Best Dressed Chicken also starred at Barefoot BBQ at Royal Palms with Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards alum Chef Vidyadhara Shetty's crowd-pleasing Sri Lankan Chicken Curry, Coconut Roti and Coconut Sambal.
