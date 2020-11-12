The Best Dressed Chicken Premium Franks for the Win

Being a chef means being part of a community, one that thrives through the sharing of ideas. Small wonder, then, that chefs Michele Williams and Brian Lumley serve as foodie soul mates for each other, with regular check-ins about the art of food.

“Brian and I have been friends for a long time. I have a lot of respect for his craft and his food philosophy,” said Williams, principal of respected catering firm Moveable Feast. “It's always great to talk with him about everything from food trends to food problems, and we are always challenging each other.”

The Best Dressed Premium Chicken Franks was the topic of a recent video call between the two chefs. “Michele is a master at making everyday staples special so I wanted to get her thoughts on these new franks,” says Lumley, executive chef at the R Hotel. “I could blind-taste Michele's food and still recognise it. She has an unmistakable elegance in her flavour profiles that I admire.” So what's the verdict on The Best Dressed Chicken Franks?

“It's definitely going to be part of my repertoire,” says Williams, who continues to do family dinners and corporate packages, even as large-scale events have been suspended. Lumley, who has presented riffs of the classic vol-au-vent, says the franks are a chef's best friend. “Quality chicken and perfect taste make this a winner. I certainly can see Michele and me going for a couple of rounds of recipe-sharing with these franks.”

The Best Dressed Chicken Premium Fancy Vol-au-Vent

Ingredients:

3 The Best Dressed Chicken Premium Franks

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp butter

2 tbsp onion

1 tbsp scallion

2 tsp garlic

1 pinch oregano

1 pinch thyme

1 cup tomato sauce

1/2 heavy cream

Mozzarella cheese

Parmesan cheese

1 sheet puff pastry

1 cup egg wash

Methood:

Shape the vol-au-vent into 24 pieces using a fluted pastry cutter and glaze 12 of them with egg wash. For the remaining 12 using a smaller knife, cut holes in the middle and place on top of the first 12. Glaze again with egg wash and bake in a 350°F oven.

In the meantime, prepare the filling by heating a small sauté pan with oil and butter. Add onions, scallion and garlic to sweat for 3-5 minutes. Add sausages and continue to stir, season with oregano and thyme. De-glaze with tomato sauce and heavy cream, add cheese to thicken. Set aside and reserve. Fill vol au vent shells with sausage mix, top with mozzarella cheese and herbs, bake until melted cheese has caramelised. Serves 12.

The Best Dressed Chicken Easy Sausage Rolls

Ingredients:

4 The Best Dressed Chicken Premium Franks

1 pinch oregano

1 pinch thyme

Parmesan cheese

1 sheet puff pastry

1 cup egg wash

Method:

Cut the puff pastry sheets into equal triangles. Snip the edges of the sausages and cut into three portions. Egg wash the edges of the puff pastry dough and roll the sausages into a compact shape. Bake at 350°F for 12 minutes. Enjoy with a sauce of your choice. Serves 12.

The Best Dressed Premium Chicken Franks Chilli Dogs

Ingredients:

4 The Best Dressed Premium Chicken Frankfurters

½ cup chilli con carne

4 hot dog buns

½ cup shredded medium or sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup sweet corn, drained

¼ cup tomato ketchup

Mustard to taste

Chopped cilantro or scallions for garnish

For Chilli Con Carne

1 8 oz can red kidney beans

1 lb ground beef

1 tbsp olive or vegetable oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 small green sweet pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 stalk scallion

2-3 tbsp chilli powder

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp black or white pepper

1 tsp salt or to taste

1 tsp cayenne pepper (to taste)

½ cup tomato sauce or 1 (8 oz can)

½ cup water or beef broth

Suggested Toppings:

Fresh cilantro, chopped scallion, shredded cheddar

Method:

In a medium pot of water, bring to boil and cook frankfurters for about 6 minutes. Drain and set aside. Cover to keep warm.

Assemble the hot dogs (chilli dogs) by first making a slit in the side of the bun

Insert one cooked frankfurter in each bun, top with about 2 tablespoons chilli, 2 tablespoons corn and cheese.

Place assembled hot dogs on a tray and warm in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the cheese has melted and bread toasted, approximately 2-3 minutes). Garnish with cilantro and chopped scallions.

For Chilli Con Carne

Soak beans overnight in a bowl if using dried beans. Use strong, freshly brewed coffee.

Place beef, onion, garlic, scallion, soy sauce, dried seasonings, salt and pepper in a bowl. Combine and set aside until ready to cook. In a large pot, add oil, seasoned beef and cook meat on a medium heat stirring briskly with a fork to avoid large lumps and keep the meat loose.

Add sauce, water and ketchup and uncooked beans and simmer on a low heat for about 50 minutes to an hour. Add drained canned beans and coffee during the last 20 minutes of cooking if using canned beans. Stir chilli occasionally and add extra water to desired consistency.

Use as a topping for hot dogs, or serve in individual bowls topped with suggested garnishes. Serve with sides such as boiled corn or a fresh garden salad.

The Best Dressed Chicken Pan-Seared Premium Chicken Franks with Bell Peppers and Onion and Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

6-8 Best Dressed Chicken Premium Chicken Frankfurters

1 medium onion

2 medium bell peppers

½ medium red or white onion

2 tbsp olive oil or coconut oil

For Creamy Mashed Potatoes

8 medium potatoes (2 lbs)

¼ cup butter or margarine

¾ cup milk (an extra ¼ cup if desired)

Sea salt to taste

Cracked black pepper to taste

Method:

In a medium pot of water, bring to boil and cook frankfurters for about 5-6 minutes. Drain or remove franks, set aside.

In a wide sauté or frying pan add oil and cook on medium heat bell peppers and onion for 2-3 minutes. Next, add the franks and continue cooking sausages with peppers and onion for another 4-5 minutes. Season to taste with cracked blacked pepper and salt.

At this point, you may add desired sauce to pan or use the sauce on the side when plating with mashed potatoes. Garnish with fresh herbs such as parsley or chopped scallion. Serves 3-4.

For Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Wash and peel potatoes. Cut into uniformly sized pieces. Using a medium pot, cover potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add salt to taste. Cook until tender and drain immediately. Mash with a potato masher adding butter and milk as you mash the potatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Potatoes should look fluffy and creamy.