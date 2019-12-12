The Best Dressed Chicken Roasters are here

You know it's Christmas when The Best Dressed Chicken Roasters appear in the freezer of your favourite supermarket. A highly anticipated part of the Jamaican culinary tradition, roasters are farm-reared with no added hormones to bring bounty to the holiday table. “Christmas is the time to make room at the table for the people we love the most. The arrival of our roasters is perfectly timed to allow our customers to do just that, to celebrate the holidays,” said Avadaugn Sinclair, regional marketing manager, The Best Dressed Chicken.