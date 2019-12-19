The Chaîne's Royal Eclectic Flair

There are dinners, there are wine-pairing dinners, then there are La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs dinners. The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is a global community of gastronomy enthusiasts who share a passion for quality fine dining, the encouragement of the culinary arts, and the pleasures of the table. Our own chapter in Jamaica is 34 years old with just around 100 members who have the opportunity to experience four to five events annually.

Earlier this month, Sandals Royal Plantation in Ocho Rios invited members and their guests to dine under the theme 'Royal Eclectic Flair'.The event was hosted by General Manager Arnold Nugent, Executive Chef Martin Schmied and Senior Sous-Chef Brian Lumley.

On arrival, attendees were serenaded and served aperitifs in the Yuletide-decorated Royal Plantation courtyard before being ushered into the dining area to be seated. At Chaîne events, part of the fun with assigned seating is looking for your name card in order to see where and with whom you will be seated this time around. The eight courses were masterfully delivered with precision so much so that at one point in time, we were running early.

A Global Wine Selection

On arrival, guests were offered a Kir Royale, which is a French cocktail consisting of crème de cassis topped with Champagne, rather than the white wine used in the traditional Kir. After being seated, the global wine journey was about to begin in Veneto, Italy, with a refreshing Miol Prosecco. Next to be served was the zesty 2017 Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand. The third course took us back to the Loire Valley, France, with a dry white wine made with 100 per cent Chenin Blanc, the 2016 Château de Fesles Chenin Sec 'La Chapelle'. A hop next door to Spain was for a white Rioja, the bold dry well-balanced 2018 Monopole White Rioja. For the main course, the team selected one of the most celebrated wines in Chile, the ultra-premium 2016 Montes Folly Syrah. Dessert was served with a rich Dow's 10-year Tawny Port, a brilliant wine to end a delightful culinary celebration.

The Chaîne des Rôtisseurs invites all lovers of gastronomy, good food and fine wines to share its values. With nearly 25,000 members worldwide, the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is established in over 80 countries bringing together enthusiasts, amateurs and professionals, from all over the world, whether they are hoteliers, restaurateurs, executive chefs or sommeliers, in the appreciation of fine cuisine.

