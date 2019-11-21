The Future Ahead: Proceed with Passion

There were nods of approval all around as Chef Jerron Green of Jeronimos Kitchen presented his menu offerings at the Proven Wealth/Jamaica Observer Applaud It! luncheon for a group of Immaculate Conception High School student council representatives.

The afternoon's host Proven Wealth President and CEO Johann Heaven, in his welcome, revealed why Immaculate Conception High School held a special place in his heart. “I have, throughout my career, worked alongside past students of the all-girls school who have always held leadership positions,” he explained. Indeed, one such past student is Proven Wealth VP of Operations and IT Patricia Campbell, who was around the table.

Heaven, himself a Campion College alumnus, confessed to having been a mediocre student in his first three years at the institution. “It was not until I met my fourth form maths teacher, Miss Johnson, that I developed a passion for numbers which later shaped my career,” he added. His words hit a chord with the students; in particular Nysha Johnson and Kelsey-Ann Beckford, who in between the melt-in-your mouth garlic butter sea bass from Rainforest Seafoods quizzed the executives on topics such as starting a business, investing, and managing multiple passions.

There was candid discussion around the table which the students, by their own admission, found refreshing.

The choice of mains — almond-crusted wild salmon sourced from CPJ and topped with a cherry tomato chimichurri with a side of sweet potato purée and finished with an orange oyster sauce and/or Jeronimos Kitchen's rosemary-infused and roasted chicken fillet topped with a spicy cranberry compote served on a medallion of garlic herb potato — proved a challenge for many.

All, however, were in agreement that Heaven's sage advice went down smoothly. “Do not be afraid to make mistakes! My charge to you all is to have fun and enjoy what you do. What I want to charge you with brought me back to your own school's theme for this year 'The Future Ahead: Proceed with Passion!'” Heaven exhorted his young wards.

The dessert course — Jeronimos Cheesecake Eton Mess, cheesecake with freshly shaved berries, lemongrass poached pear wedge with a dollop of mascarpone — was tasty, tangible proof of the president's charge not to ever settle for mediocrity!

Thursday Food allowed Immaculate Conception High School past student Patricia Campbell the last mouthful: “Whatever you do, do it well. Don't ever settle for mediocrity, ever.” Student Council President Chelsea Stephens thanked the Proven Wealth team on behalf of the group and said she felt confident that an interest in the financial industry had been generated among her peers. Thursday Food invites you to take a look at the fusion of flavours from Chef Jerron Green.