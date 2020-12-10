The Holiday Wine List: Around the Wine World in 12 Bottles

What a year this has been! It's December 2020; January feels like 24 months ago. Who would've thought that a microscopic enemy would bring the entire planet to its knees? I am happy that business travel in January took me to Santa Barbara wine country in California where I discovered and leveraged Uber Wine Tours to visit a range of wineries after my business conference was done.

Some of us are wishing we could be heading off to some exotic destinations for this holiday season, but if that is not possible for you, here is a list of 12 wines (6 value, 6 splurge) that can take you on a virtual trip around the world's most popular wine regions.

White

Cavit Pinot Grigio – A light-bodied white wine from Italy, Cavit Pinot Grigio is one of the most popular Italian white wines in the American market. It is flirty, crispy and very refreshing with citrus and green apple notes.

Cupcake Riesling, Pfalz, Germany – A light, medium-bodied aromatic fruit-forward white wine from Germany's celebrated Pfalz region known for its fresh, zesty white wines. Not all Rieslings are created equal and this wine is balanced with bright citrus flavours and a hint of sweetness and finishes with a zesty thirst-quenching zing. Works very well with spicy Jamaican, Chinese and Indian food.

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand – This dry, medium-bodied white wine is one of Marlborough's benchmark Sauvignon Blancs and has been named in the “Wine Spectator Top 100” four times. A perennial favourite enjoyed by the glass in restaurants, it has also been named in the “2019 Wine & Spirits Restaurant Top 10” Sauvignon Blanc category. On the palate, it is fresh and juicy with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length. Ripe, tropical fruit flavours of passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit dominate.

Louis Latour Grand Ardèche Chardonnay, Rhone, France. While this wine might not be from one of the storied Chardonnay strongholds, Maison Louis Latour took a chance to expand their business into this region, and the valley of the Ardèche river with its clay and limestone-based soils was chosen as the ideal location to produce top quality Chardonnay wines. On the palate, this wine is long, round and rich with fresh fruits and hints of vanilla.

Rosé

Marqués de Cáceres Excellens Rioja Rosé, Spain – Not a sweet wine, the Marqués de Cáceres Excellens Rosé is an attractive, pale rosé colour with rose petals and refined notes of peach on the nose. Silky-smooth and balanced in the mouth with delicate flavours of mature white peaches and pears, its character comes through delicately on tasting with a touch of vivacity highlighting its freshness. Succulent with a nice finish.

Red

Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir, Oregon, USA. If you are looking for a light-bodied red wine, this silky Oregon Pinot Noir sourced from the Dundee Hills region is delicious. This has become one of my regular house wines because it is light, fresh, flavourful and easy to drink with almost anything.

Boen Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, California, USA. Another great wine from Joseph Wagner. This Russian River Pinot Noir is also a favourite of mine and I order it whenever I see it on a wine list. It has more body than most pinot noirs with bold layers of blackberry and strawberry that give way to flavours of cocoa, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Yummers.

El Enemigo Bonarda, Mendoza, Argentina – This medium-bodied red wine from Argentina's famed Mendoza region is delicious. Bonarda, also known as Douce noir and Charbono in California, is Argentina's second most widely planted red grape (after Malbec). The taste has a very fruit-forward impact with silky tannins and aromas of ripe black and red fruits with notes of vanilla. Its natural acidity is refreshing.

Neyen Espiritu de Apalta, Colchagua Valley, Chile – This full-bodied Bordeaux red blend of 55% Carménère, 45% Cabernet Sauvignon from Colchagua Valley, Chile, is delightful. It has intense aromas of strawberry, raspberry, plum and cassis which mingle with hints of pepper and vanilla. On the palate, the Neyen is soft and elegant, with ripe tannins and low acidity. The finish is long and memorable.

Sparkling

Bottega Prosecco Gold, Veneto, Italy – The Bottega Prosecco Gold is a Non-Vintage Sparkling Wine obtained by the vinification of Glera grapes producing a delicious Prosecco. The elegance, freshness and liveliness of its bubbles stem from the tradition of its territory. Thanks to its unmistakable golden bottle it has been defined as the “Glamour Sparkling” and makes for a great gift item for the season.

Graham Beck Brut, Robertson, South Africa – This sparkling wine from the western coast of South Africais a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir made in the Cap Classique method. The term “Cap Classique” used in South Africa since 1992 is derived from the fact that, by law, sparkling wines are not allowed to be called “Champagnes” in SA, although it is exactly the same methodas in France – giving rise to: Cap (Cape) Classique (classic French method). It has become a prestigious category that's exclusive to South Africa. It shows an attractive golden yellow colour with a copper hue. Aromas are restrained including notes of citrus, green apples and fresh dough. Dry and delicate with racy acidity, it has a good concentration of fruit and a pleasant refreshing finish.

Laurent Perrier Brut, Champagne, France – How should we celebrate making it to the end of 2020? I suggest doing it with as much style as you can afford. While vintage Champagne shows the character of a specific harvest, non-vintage Brut exemplifies the style of a particular house. Freshness, elegance and balance, all of which are typical of Laurent-Perrier's wines, are found in the Laurent-Perrier Brut, which is the standard-bearer for the house style of Laurent-Perrier. Crisp, fresh and elegant, Brut L-P reflects the fundamental essence of their Champagnes.The colour is a pale golden hue, with fine and persistent bubbles. The nose is fresh and delicate, showing good complexity with hints of citrus and white fruit.

I wish for you all a positively amazing holiday season (while testing negative) and a very prosperous 2021 filled with great opportunity, health, wealth, happiness and a new-found purpose for life!

Christopher Reckord – Wine enthusiast and CEO of Managed IT services provider tTech Limited. Send your questions and comments to creckord@gmail.com. You can also follow me on Facebook, Instagram @chrisreckord and on Twitter: @Reckord