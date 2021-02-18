The New Gold Standard — Worthy Park Select Jamaica Rum

Following the success of its award-winning rum portfolio in Jamaica and across the globe, Worthy Park Estate has expanded its portfolio offerings with a new brand, Worthy Park Select Jamaica Rum, that will continue to further elevate its over 350-year heritage.

Worthy Park Select Rum is distilled, aged, bottled and blended from the Estate's best sugarcane. Created to embody the passion and perseverance of its small but strong community, Worthy Park Select emulates and celebrates the unique culture and character of Jamaica's people, admired around the globe.

“From 'cane to glass' Worthy Park Estate's rums represent the true spirit of a single estate producer, celebrating the art of pot still rum making, now available across 30 countries worldwide. Jamaican-owned and Jamaican-made, Worthy Park Select is 100% copper pot distilled rum, moderately aged as medium-bodied blend of a range of 4-Yea-Old to 12-Year-Old rums,” stated Tamika West, marketing manager, Worthy Park Estate.

Worthy Park Select will be available in 200ml and 750ml and promises a smooth, mellow, sweet rum with notes of spices, vanilla, a hint of cinnamon, tropical fruit, banana and orange.

We've selected a few Worthy Park Select cocktail recipes that you can create right at home with friends and family with ease and sophistication, as if you were already an experienced mixologist. Celebrate your selectively curated lifestyle with Worthy Park Select.

Worthy Park Select Cocktail Recipes

Rum N' Ginger

Ingredients:

2 oz Worthy Park Select Jamaica Rum

4 oz dry ginger ale

¼ oz lime juice

2 dashes cocktail bitters

Method:

Combine ingredients in a tall Collins glass with ice, starting with ginger ale.

Add the remaining ingredients to glass and fill the glass and add cocktail bitters.

Garnish with mints prig and lime.

Pineapple Park

Ingredients:

1 ¼ oz Worthy Park Select Jamaica Rum

1 ¾ oz pineapple juice

1 ¾ oz ginger beer

Method:

Combine ingredients in a rock glass with ice in order of ginger beer, rum, pineapple juice and stir.

Garnish with mint sprig and lime.

Vale Punch

Ingredients:

1 oz Worthy Park Select Jamaica Rum

½ oz Rum-Bar White Overproof Rum

½ oz lime juice

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz cherry juice

½ oz Amaretto

¼ oz Pimento Dram

Method:

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well.

Strain into a glass with ice and garnish with a pineapple wedge.

Blue Cane Fields

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Worthy Park Select Jamaica Rum

2 oz coconut cream (sweetened)

1 ½ oz pineapple juice

¾ oz Blue Curacao

Coconut Flakes (garnish)

Method:

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well.

Strain into an iced, tall Collins glass, rimmed with coconut cream and sweetened coconut flakes.

Garnish with mint sprig and lime.

Apple Jack Sprat

Ingredients:

1 oz Worthy Park Select Jamaica Rum

1 ½ oz apple juice

1 ½ oz ginger ale

Granny Smith apple slice (garnish)

Lime wedge (garnish)

Method:

Combine ingredients in a rock glass with ice and stir.

Garnish with Granny Smith apple slices and lime wedges.