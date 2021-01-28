The Pelican Hits 56 With A Pivot

The Pelican restaurant is a staple on the dining landscape in Montego Bay, and like other eateries, has had to make operational changes due to the onset of COVID-19. Indeed, the iconic restaurant ushered in its 56th anniversary last December with much less fanfare and scaled-down operations.

“We had to pivot and make changes after we were allowed to reopen; our patrons were accustomed to dining inside but we had to look at the safety of our staff and customers above everything else. So, we decided to do dining outside in a garden café setting as it's not just about doing business but doing it safely. At first, our customers took some time to adjust but eventually it has caught on to the point of customers now asking for it to remain even after the pandemic,” explained Peter Scudamore, managing director, Pelican restaurant.

“We celebrated our 56th anniversary last December and while we are not in ideal conditions, we are grateful that we could still mark that milestone. Our kerbside pick-up service is also one option that we had to put in place as part of our safety measures. We are delivering on service and quality as best as we can despite challenges, as customer satisfaction is still a key element for us. The response has been good though, as we have had to increase the number of tables and patrons are quite happy to enjoy the view of the sea and the fresh air while dining,” Scudamore added.

Dining at the Pelican, especially for breakfast, is a tradition for many people in Montego Bay. Think: the TV show Cheers, where patrons know each other's names and, in addition to breakfast, is robust discussion about the day's topical issues. While one hopes for a speedy return to these days the restaurant has adjusted to accommodate its patrons safely, it is hoped that the best parts of these changes will be held over after the pandemic.