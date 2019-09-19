The Rib Kage Grill Adds Plant-Based Burger
Foodie News... Foodie News... Foodie News...
Taste smokiness that hugs and kisses a round ruby-and-pink patty, spruced with a balanced blend of black pepper, pimento and salt. It's surface-grilled till crisp, brown and dark, while the heart of this sandwich sits, dripping red over a fierce fire. They nested this beaut on the base of a warm bun, brushed with a Rib Kage burger sauce made exclusively for this purpose and accented it with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
The Beyond Burger is one of the world's first plant-based burgers. It stimulates the senses as if it were a beef burger, and The Rib Kage Grill in Liguanea is the first to offer it on the local foodscape. Gathering its protein from peas, mung bean and rice, the Beyond Burger remains a soy, gluten- and GMO-free burger patty that believes it doesn't need all the fussiness of bringing together vegetables squeezed into the shape of a burger patty.
The name Rib Kage has since 1993 been synonymous with quality smoky barbecue and fiery grilled meats and the Fire-Kissed Beyond Burger has made a seamless transition.
When Gariel Ferguson, chef/co-patron of the Rib Kage Grill, was first introduced to the concept of the Beyond Burger he knew it warranted a spot on his carefully curated menu. “I have received nothing but rave reviews,” he shared with Thursday Food. It's no idle boast! In Ferguson's seasoning hands it's almost impossible to fathom the absence of meat.
Check out the plant-based burger at The Rib Kage Grill
Sovereign North
29 Barbican Road
Kingston 6
Tel#876-778-7427 and share your feedback @ whyten@jamaicaobserver.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy