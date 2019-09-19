The Rib Kage Grill Adds Plant-Based Burger

Taste smokiness that hugs and kisses a round ruby-and-pink patty, spruced with a balanced blend of black pepper, pimento and salt. It's surface-grilled till crisp, brown and dark, while the heart of this sandwich sits, dripping red over a fierce fire. They nested this beaut on the base of a warm bun, brushed with a Rib Kage burger sauce made exclusively for this purpose and accented it with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.

The Beyond Burger is one of the world's first plant-based burgers. It stimulates the senses as if it were a beef burger, and The Rib Kage Grill in Liguanea is the first to offer it on the local foodscape. Gathering its protein from peas, mung bean and rice, the Beyond Burger remains a soy, gluten- and GMO-free burger patty that believes it doesn't need all the fussiness of bringing together vegetables squeezed into the shape of a burger patty.

The name Rib Kage has since 1993 been synonymous with quality smoky barbecue and fiery grilled meats and the Fire-Kissed Beyond Burger has made a seamless transition.

When Gariel Ferguson, chef/co-patron of the Rib Kage Grill, was first introduced to the concept of the Beyond Burger he knew it warranted a spot on his carefully curated menu. “I have received nothing but rave reviews,” he shared with Thursday Food. It's no idle boast! In Ferguson's seasoning hands it's almost impossible to fathom the absence of meat.

Check out the plant-based burger at The Rib Kage Grill

Sovereign North

29 Barbican Road

Kingston 6

Tel#876-778-7427 and share your feedback @ whyten@jamaicaobserver.com