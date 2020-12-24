Let The Baking Begin... Zelecia Smith

Zelecia Smith's mother's sweet tooth and her father's entrepreneurial spirit played a key role in her baking journey, which commenced in 2016 but has not been without its share of challenges. Consistency has been one, she tells Thursday Food, due to constant experimenting when she just started. But her love, she opines, is what makes them special.

“They are made with love... it is important for me to have my cakes reflect how I think and how I want them to be experienced... My absolute must-have ingredient for my cakes is a combination of positive energy and passion. It makes a positive difference in the taste. True foodies know when passion goes into the making of their food. Second to that, I must have Wray & Nephew White Rum and Red Label Wine for my fruits.”

Paris Ruby Signature Fruitcake

Ingredients:

½ lb mixed fruits

1 cup Red Label Wine

½ cup white rum

1 lb margarine/butter

3 cups brown sugar

4 cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp mixed spice

8 eggs

½ cup browning

½ tsp vanilla

½ tsp rose water

2 tbsp lemon or lime juice

Prep Method:

Combine and chop fruits finely, then place in desired container or jar for soaking, using both the Red Label wine and white rum. Soak at least 24 hours before baking.

Fruitcake Method:

Combine margarine/butter and brown sugar together to create a batter, then gradually add eggs into the mix until batter becomes smooth, melted and creamy.

While batter is being created, sift all dry ingredients into a desired mixing bowl.

After batter becomes creamy and melted, add the lemon or lime juice, vanilla, rose water, remaining white rum and wine, then add finely chopped fruits... stir and mix altogether, then finally, gradually fold in the dry ingredients. Do not over-mix matter.

Preheat oven at 350°F, for 2 mins

Then grease 9- or 10-inch cake pan and pour cake mixture into the pan.

Place cake mixture into oven and bake for 1½ hours.

Remove when baked, place on cool rack...and allow for 1-hour cooling before serving.

Happy Holidays and Enjoy!