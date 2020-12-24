Let The Baking Begin... Aldane Taylor

For baking enthusiast Aldane Taylor, who has been honing his skills from high school some 13 years ago, and who baked his first Christmas cake nine years ago, his must-have ingredient is JF Mills All-Purpose Flour and his most challenging aspect of Christmas cake baking is the creaming of the butter and sugar. What makes his cakes special elicits a wide smile from Thursday Food. “My Christmas cakes are special because it's my birth month, which is the happiest month of the year and also, it's the season for giving.”

Christmas Cake

Ingredients:

7 large eggs

8 oz butter

1 lb dark raisin, blended

1 tsp grated nutmeg

1/2 prunes grated or chopped

1 litre fruit wine

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp mixed spice

1/2 tsp salt

3 tsp baking powder

3 cup brown sugar

3 tbsp browning

2 tsp vanilla

Method:

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Gradually beat in eggs, one at a time. Stir in vanilla essence, rose water and almond flavouring.

Combine JF Mills All-Purpose Flour, mixed spice, baking powder, and nutmeg.

Divide the flour into three parts and the liquid into two.

Fold the flour mixture into the creamed mixture alternately with the browning, red wine and mixed fruits.

Scrape in a greased and lined 12” baking tin. Bake for 1 1/2 hours at 180°C/350°F or until a metal skewer inserted comes out clean.

Place a container of water in the oven for moisture, while baking.