Let The Baking Begin... Aldane Taylor
Thursday Food Christmas Countdown Part 2
For baking enthusiast Aldane Taylor, who has been honing his skills from high school some 13 years ago, and who baked his first Christmas cake nine years ago, his must-have ingredient is JF Mills All-Purpose Flour and his most challenging aspect of Christmas cake baking is the creaming of the butter and sugar. What makes his cakes special elicits a wide smile from Thursday Food. “My Christmas cakes are special because it's my birth month, which is the happiest month of the year and also, it's the season for giving.”
Christmas Cake
Ingredients:
7 large eggs
8 oz butter
1 lb dark raisin, blended
1 tsp grated nutmeg
1/2 prunes grated or chopped
1 litre fruit wine
1/2 tsp cinnamon powder
1/2 tsp mixed spice
1/2 tsp salt
3 tsp baking powder
3 cup brown sugar
3 tbsp browning
2 tsp vanilla
Method:
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Gradually beat in eggs, one at a time. Stir in vanilla essence, rose water and almond flavouring.
Combine JF Mills All-Purpose Flour, mixed spice, baking powder, and nutmeg.
Divide the flour into three parts and the liquid into two.
Fold the flour mixture into the creamed mixture alternately with the browning, red wine and mixed fruits.
Scrape in a greased and lined 12” baking tin. Bake for 1 1/2 hours at 180°C/350°F or until a metal skewer inserted comes out clean.
Place a container of water in the oven for moisture, while baking.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy