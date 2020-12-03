'Yaad' Style Thanksgiving dinner curated by Chef Alex D'Great and Anushca-Mai Bunting

Menu

Rosemary Scotch Bonnet Deep Fried Turkey with Citrus Rosemary Sauce

Apple Pecan Stuffing

Twice-Pressed Potatoes with Cranberry and Chive Cream Cheese

Honey Garlic Carmelised Carrots

Yard-Style Cornbread Casserole

El Dorado Rum Cream Pumpkin Pie

Rosemary Scotch Bonnet Deep Fried Turkey

Serves: 6-8 persons

Brine time: 24-36 hours

Dry time: 2 hours

Fry time: 35-40 minutes (3 mins per lb)

Total time: 3 days, 3 hours

Ingredients:

Brine

1.5 lb salt

1 lb granulated sugar

1/4 lb pimento

1/4 lb cloves

3 gal water

5 heads garlic

2 ea whole orange

Main

12 lb whole turkey

4 oz cranberries

3 oz Scotch bonnet

1/2 lb melted butter

2 oz rosemary

2 g parsley

4 gal vegetable oil

Method:

Remove excess fat. Wash turkey in a large bowl or pot large enough for it to be submerged.

Combine all the ingredients for the brine. Mix well, until all the salt and sugar grains dissolve.

Submerge the turkey in the brine and let it sit for two hours then refrigerate for 24 to 36 hours.

Remove turkey from the brine and lightly rinse under running water, then pat dry with paper towel. Let it air dry for 2 hours. (It's very important to eliminate as much liquid as possible)... fan dry if necessary.

Heat oil to 320°F.

Very slowly submerge the turkey in the hot oil, allowing the temperature of the turkey to align with the temperature of the oil. This is critical as if this is it done slowly the turkey may explode.

Once the turkey is fully submerged, allow it to fry for 34 minutes at a maintained temperature.

Once the turkey is fully cooked, remove and let it rest for 10 minutes.

Brush with rosemary, Scotch bonnet and melted butter, then serve.

Garnish with parsley, rosemary and cranberries.