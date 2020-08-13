Masala Wok by Nirvanna
Thursday Food Eat-Out Pick::
This week's Thursday Food Eat-Out Pick is Masala Wok by Nirvanna. Located upstairs the newly minted 144 Constant Spring Road Plaza. Its fresh modern vibe in a 1,600 sq ft space with seating for 48 will put you in chillax mode. Choose tables at the front or banquette seating in the middle. The bar, like sister property Nirvanna at Lady Musgrave, takes centre stage and serves a yummy Royal Mango Lassi and perfect Cosmopolitan cocktails.
Opened now a mere three weeks the calm presence of restaurant manager Kewal Golay and director Aman Chatani ensures zero glitches.
The food does not disappoint and will warrant several more visits which will certainly elicit wider smiles from the Masala Wok team.
Masala Wok by Nirvanna
Super Valu Towne Centre
144 Constant Spring Road
Shop #28
Kingston 8
Tel# 876-609-1119
Opening Hours:
12:30 pm - 9:00 pm (Mondays, Wednesdays,
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays)
Closed: Tuesdays
