Under The Tuscan Sun A 'Decurated' Experience featuring Chef Shea Stewart
When Naomi Garrick realised she wouldn't be spending her 40th birthday in Italy as previously planned, after a year of saving and planning, she started thinking about how best the experience could be recreated right at home.
She decided to reach out to the two people she knew could make this dream of a taste of Italy a reality: Melanie Miller of Decurate, and Chef Shea Stewart of Bachelor Chef Creations. Together they collaborated with the help of some other local curators of food to create the perfect Italian experience with the theme “Under The Tuscan Sun” — a five-course meal for Garrick, her son Ajani, her mother Colette and her best friend Tonianne Rankine.
Miller curated the perfect tablescape while Chef Shea created Italian magic in the kitchen. The lunch consisted of:
• Antipasta station complete with charcuterie board featuring Simon Levy's Roast Meats: capicola chilli salami, chorizo, pepperoni and an assortment of cheeses, marinated olives and
• Crostinis
• Chicken minestrone soup
• Flatbread with mascarpone crema, parmesan, reggiano feta and Tooksie Kay's balsamic reduction
• Shrimp scampi potato gnocchi with herbs and lemon cream sauce
• Champagne butter cream vanilla cake with fresh strawberries by Rebecca Karram, Until We Eat Again
• Bolla Prosecco by Select Brands and birthday toasts with limoncello
Buon Appetito!
