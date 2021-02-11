Chocolate Dreams with Love

Where to stock up this Valentine's Day? Thursday Food suggests Chocolate Dreams, now located at 24 East King's House Road, Kingston 6. The cosy 1,000-square foot endroit is fully stocked with decadent sweet treats perfect for the day dedicated to love. Feast your eyes, encourages Chocolate Dreams principal Michelle Smith. Hmmm! That's the easy part! Smith's oft-repeated credo: “Everything tastes better when infused with love” is taken literally by many, us included, as eyes dart across the display showcase. What to select, becomes the challenge. Our suggestion is that you move with alacrity, today! And stock up for what promises to be a weekend of non-stop nibbling!

V-Day offerings are:

Love Explosion

Limited-Edition Hot Chocolate Bombs

- Raspberry Swirl White Chocolate

- Baileys Dark Chocolate

- Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate

Love is the Answer

Heart White Chocolate Cheesecake

4” — choice of strawberry, blueberry or cherry filling

9” — choice of strawberry, blueberry or cherry filling

Cupid's Choice

12 strawberries in a gift box

I have a crush on YOU

6 chocolate hearts in a cello bag with base

Unconditional Love

Chocolate heart lollipops

The Valentine's Day package also includes:

Falling in Love

6 mini white chocolate cheesecakes with chocolate drip and strawberry

Chocolate Dreams

24 East Kings House Rd, Kingston 6

Valentine's Weekend Special Opening Hours

10:00 am Thursday

10:00 am Friday

8:00 am until... Saturday

8:00 am until Sunday, February 14, Valentine's Day

(876) 946-3043-4/(876) 289-2379

IG: @chocolatedreamsjm

E-mail: cdreams@flowja.com