Chocolate Dreams with Love
V-Day Chocolate Dreams
Where to stock up this Valentine's Day? Thursday Food suggests Chocolate Dreams, now located at 24 East King's House Road, Kingston 6. The cosy 1,000-square foot endroit is fully stocked with decadent sweet treats perfect for the day dedicated to love. Feast your eyes, encourages Chocolate Dreams principal Michelle Smith. Hmmm! That's the easy part! Smith's oft-repeated credo: “Everything tastes better when infused with love” is taken literally by many, us included, as eyes dart across the display showcase. What to select, becomes the challenge. Our suggestion is that you move with alacrity, today! And stock up for what promises to be a weekend of non-stop nibbling!
V-Day offerings are:
Love Explosion
Limited-Edition Hot Chocolate Bombs
- Raspberry Swirl White Chocolate
- Baileys Dark Chocolate
- Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate
Love is the Answer
Heart White Chocolate Cheesecake
4” — choice of strawberry, blueberry or cherry filling
9” — choice of strawberry, blueberry or cherry filling
Cupid's Choice
12 strawberries in a gift box
I have a crush on YOU
6 chocolate hearts in a cello bag with base
Unconditional Love
Chocolate heart lollipops
The Valentine's Day package also includes:
Falling in Love
6 mini white chocolate cheesecakes with chocolate drip and strawberry
Chocolate Dreams
24 East Kings House Rd, Kingston 6
Valentine's Weekend Special Opening Hours
10:00 am Thursday
10:00 am Friday
8:00 am until... Saturday
8:00 am until Sunday, February 14, Valentine's Day
(876) 946-3043-4/(876) 289-2379
IG: @chocolatedreamsjm
E-mail: cdreams@flowja.com
