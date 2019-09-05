Weeknights Made Easy: Sheet Pan Dinners

With school back in session, parents of school-aged kids are back to juggling homework, pick-ups, extra-curriculars and of course, their own work. Not to mention, the drama that is resetting the kids' body clocks after three months of sleeping-in. Whew. For those without kids in school, your schedule too, is affected. No more sleeping in and leaving home later in the mornings; hellish traffic has resumed.

Busy weeks now mean that there is less time to get dinner on the table, but quality and nutrition don't have to suffer. Cue: sheet pan dinners. As the name suggests, it's a complete meal cooked on a baking tray (it's kind of a modern take on the one-pot meal). Moreover, the leftovers are great for lunches.

If you're craving Asian flavours, try a sheet pan meal that utilises steak, broccoli, onions, ginger and sesame to create a tasty, nourishing meal. If you have to watch the lbs but refuse to sacrifice taste, why not try chicken with garlic, herbs, green beans and potatoes? Sheet pan dinners are virtually limitless and if you've ever wanted to cook meatloaf in record time, try the sheet pan version. Pork with curried chickpeas? Yes, please! How about salmon with a vegetable medley? Definitely! Shrimp and kale? Bring it!

So, as you bolt into the frenzy of September, save some time by ditching the multiple pots and pans and use the handy sheet pan to create delicious and wholesome meals.