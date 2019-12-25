What To Eat: The First Meal Of 2020

The first meal of the New Year should be a good one! Whether you are cooking for one or hosting a group of friends for the final indulgence till Carnival Sunday, the last thing anyone wants to do is spend hours in the kitchen getting breakfast ready after partying until the wee hours.

Callaloo and Prosciutto Mini Frittatas

Rasta Pasta isn't the only culinary mash-up of Jamaican and Italian flavours. Jazz up frittatas with the addition of deliciously salty prosciutto, cooked callaloo and, of course, Scotch bonnet pepper. Feel free to add sautéed bell peppers and your favourite cheese.

Cheesy Breakfast Burger

Yes, a burger can be for breakfast. The kids will rejoice! Start with quality ground beef and make burgers from your favourite recipe. Before serving, top with a sunny-side-up egg and enjoy.

Cucumber-Salmon Panzanella

For those who are hell-bent on kick-starting their healthy eating resolutions on January 1, this one's for you. Poached or grilled salmon is broken into chunks and tossed with cucumbers and greens. Toss torn pieces of bread in herbed olive oil and toast. Use to top the salad.

Ham & Cheese Brunch Bake

Here's one dish that answers the question “What do I do with leftover ham?” This one-tray dish comprises potatoes, cheese, and ham and is baked to bubbly brown goodness.

Hanger Steak With Tomato Relish

You can have steak for brunch! Opting for a quick-cooking cut like blade, hangar, skirt makes for a no-fuss meal. Grill to desired doneness and top with a home-made tomato relish that's simply sautéed tomatoes with vinegar, a smidge of sugar and a pinch of dried herbs.

Loaded Breakfast Sandwiches with Herb Sausage Patties

Make your guests think you put more effort into this dish than you did by removing the casing from thawed Butcher Block sausages, mix with herbs and form the meat into patties. Serve breakfast sandwiches with salad or potato wedges.

Monte Cristo Strata

A strata is pretty much a savoury bread pudding and a Monte Cristo is a fancy ham and cheese sandwich. These two delicious things collide to create this amazing brunch dish that's tasty, cheesy and as easy to make as scrambled eggs.

Pork Chops With Rum-BBQ Sauce

Add some meaty goodness to New Year's brunch with grilled pork chops slathered in a rum-BBQ sauce. Hot tip: get a bottle of Private Label by Gregory Burrowes BBQ sauce, add ⅛ cup of dark rum and reduce. Guests will think you stayed up all night to make this dish.

Savoury Bacon and Scallion Waffles

Make your favourite waffle batter, in the words of Barefoot Contessa: “if you can't make your own, store bought is fine”. Add crumbled cooked bacon, lots of chopped scallions, thyme and, if you would like a kick, Scotch bonnet pepper. To have your guests wonder when you went to chef school, add some ranch dressing to the batter.

Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Salmon

The easiest dish is also the most luxurious. Add pieces of smoked salmon to fluffy scrambled eggs. Finish with a good pat of butter and capers (if desired) serve with toast or fluffy fried dumplings.

