When Grilling Seafood, Simpe is Best

There is a common misconception that grilling seafood is tricky. As long as you have a hot, clean grill and quality seafood, then you're ready to prepare a feast al fresco. Although there are numerous great and tasty grilled seafood recipes that require multiple steps, when it comes to seafood, especially when being grilled, you can't go wrong by taking the simple route.

For whole small fish like snapper, make diagonal slashes crosswise, cutting all the way down to the bones as this will help the fish cook evenly. Liberally season fish inside and out with salt and pepper, stuff with scallions and drizzle with olive oil. Place on a hot grill and grill for six to eight minutes per side (depending on the size of the fish). Finish with a squeeze of lime, and you're ready to serve.

Bivalves like mussels and clams, too, can make their way to the grill. Just grab your handy cast-iron skillet. In it heat some olive oil and add one clove of chopped garlic (one clove per pound of product), Scotch bonnet pepper to taste, a small onion, two cups of chopped tomatoes, a couple teaspoons of butter and a cup of dry white wine. When the sauce starts to simmer, add the mussels or clams, cover with foil and cook for six to eight minutes, ensuring that all the shells have fully opened. Serve with crusty baguette.

Whether you prefer to call it squid or calamari, it's perfect for grilling. Combine ¼ cup of olive oil with 2 cloves of chopped garlic, a couple tablespoons of Private Label by Gregory Burrowes Italian Seasoning, fresh lemon juice to taste and cracked black pepper in a bowl. Add cleaned squid to the bowl and toss. Place on a hot grill and cook until sides and tentacles start to crisp, which in most cases is under a minute per side. Serve with a salad for a great midweek meal.

Of course, shrimp would have made this list. One of the best qualities about this protein is that it takes on flavour very quickly. For something a little different blend fresh orange juice with ginger, a few drops of seasame oil, and a smidge of soy sauce (be careful not to use too much soy as it burns very quickly). Season shrimp with salt and pepper and toss in the quick marinade, place on the grill and within a few minutes you're ready to eat.

We've said it before: when you discover how easy it is to cook scallops, they will quickly become your favourite thing to cook. Simply season with your go-to seasoning blend. May we suggest the Private Label by Gregory Burrowes Salmon Seasoning? Add a squeeze of lime, skewer and place on the grill for three minutes per side. That's it! You're ready to dine.

Finally, the fish that we all love seeing on the grill — salmon. It's a fish that is a perfect canvas for fresh herbs. Make a quick chimichurri by blending 1 ½ cups parsley with 3 cloves garlic, couple tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper, a ¼ cup of olive oil and chilli flakes to taste. Slather over a whole side of salmon and place, skin-side down on a well-oiled grill and cook until the fish is opaque (about 15 minutes).

And there you have it. Six incredibly easy ways to tackle seafood grilling this summer. Of course, if you have any questions or need more tips and recipes, come visit us at Butcher Block, where we get fresh seafood delivered every Friday.