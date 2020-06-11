Worthy Cocktails for Worthy Dads

A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society. As we continue our Father's Day series celebrating worthy dads, we engaged Michael Lyn Jr, executive director, Island Grill. As a father of two children, Matthew and Anabelle, Lyn Jr is the quintessential family man whose favourite part of fatherhood is the time shared with family and friends. Over a Worthy cocktail at Macau Bar & Grill, he shared a few more worthy dad moments!

Thursday Food (TF): What does being a 'Worthy Dad' mean to you?

Michael Lyn (ML): Knowing that my family is happy. No matter what the circumstances, especially nowknowing that everyone is okay and that they know that they are loved.

TF: What is your favourite part about being a dad?

ML: The time we spend together, with family and friends, eating and drinking together.

TF: What is one piece of advice you want to share with all fathers and dads-to-be out there?

ML: Raise your kids for who they are, not who you want them to be.

TF: List three words that best describe what fatherhood has been like for you.

ML: Best... Time... Ever.

TF: How do you like your Worthy cocktail and why?

ML: Worthy cocktails are best when they are strong, without mixers, so you can enjoy the true quality of the rum. I very much like a classic daiquiri, overproof, simple (cane) syrup, and lime — very refreshing and delightful. You really get to enjoy all of the notes of the rum. Or a rum old-fashioned with the Single Estate. It's just Single Estate, again simple (cane) syrup and a dash of bitters. You can dress it up with pimento dram if you want to add more character. And use good maraschino cherries (Luxardo); cheap, crappy ones will ruin the drink. A great old-fashioned is like wrapping yourself in a warm cashmere blanket.

TF: When is the best time to enjoy a Worthy cocktail?

ML: No special time or place, just as long as it is with friends and family. I like to batch my cocktails in litre bottles and keep them in the freezer, so I'm pretty much ready to go anytime.

TF: What is one key lesson that you learnt from your dad that you've passed down to your children?

ML: Cook well and everyone will be happy!

TF: Share your worthiest moment of being a dad.

ML: In my daughter's freshman year of college, she said “Daddy, I miss being home and having everyone over for mom and your Friday happy hours.”

A Worthy Daiquiri

Ingredients:

2 oz Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve Rum

1 oz fresh lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

Method:

Fill cocktail shaker with ingredients and shake well.

Strain and serve in a cocktail glass.

We'll be raising our glass to worthy dads all June! So stay tuned for our next feature and don't forget to give dad a worthy gift this Father's Day.