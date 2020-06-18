Worthy Cocktails for Worthy Dads

Sunday, June 21, as the world celebrates the importance of fathers, we continue to highlight some of Jamaica's very own worthy dads. This week's super dad is none other than Shane DuQuesnay, sales director, Lithographic Printers.

DuQuesnay is dad to sweet baby girl, Madeline, and considers this role to be his greatest achievement to date. Thursday Food, in between sips of Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve on the rocks at Macau Bar & Grill, gets up close and personal with DuQuesnay on fatherhood and its most worthy moments.

Thursday Food (TF): What does being a 'worthy dad' mean to you?

Shane DuQuesnay (SD): Being a dad in general is my greatest achievement to date.

TF: What is your favourite part about being a dad?

SD: Watching her grow; teaching her and learning from her at the same time.

TF: What is the one piece of advice you want to share with dads and dads to be out there?

SD: Every expectant father is nervous. For me, it was the unknown — if I would be able to manage such a great responsibility well and be a good role model. My advice to dads to be is take it one day at a time — you don't have to have it all figured out. Support your partner (she has done most of the work) and enjoy the journey.

TF: Give us three words to describe what fatherhood has been like for you.

SD: Roller. Coaster. Ride.

TF: How do you like your Worthy cocktail and why?

SD: On the rocks — smooth and chilled. With all the rich flavours of WPSER; a purist such as myself would enjoy it best in its most natural form.

TF: When is the best time to enjoy a Worthy cocktail?

SD: It's 5 o'clock somewhere!

TF: What is one key lesson that you learnt from your dad that you hope to pass down to Madeline?

SD: Have good manners and be respectful.

TF: Share your worthiest moment in being a dad.

SD: From the first time I heard her voice and laid eyes on her.

Worthy Park Single Estate Rum On the Rocks

Ingredients:

2 oz Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve Rum

Method:

In an old fashioned glass, pour WPSER rum over ice cubes.

Serve. Add orange slice for garnish.