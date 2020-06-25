Worthy Cocktails for Worthy Dads
For the past three weeks we've shared with you the fatherhood journey of some of the worthiest dads around. This week in our finale feature, we share a moment with Berisford Grey, CEO, Sygnus Group. As a 'girl dad' of one, 13-year-old Dani, he prides himself on making daddy-daughter time a priority, despite his busy schedule.
His feature drink, Worthy's Manhattan, like himself, can be described as multi-dimensional: Strong with underlying undertones of sweetness compounded by the robust flavour of Worthy Park Single Estate Rum. A stalwart in the business of finance and one whose favourite thing about being a dad is doing anything to make his daughter happy, Berisford Grey is indeed a noteworthy dad!
As we close out our Father's Day series, remember to celebrate worthy dads! Share the gift of a well-aged, premium, pot-distilled rum, perfect for sitting back, pouring a dram and rewarding dad for all that makes him worthy.
Thursday Food (TF): What does being a “worthy dad” mean to you?
Berisford Grey (BG): Being a worthy dad means you take care of your responsibilities. You provide support, love, care and guidance to your children.
TF: What is your favourite part about being a dad?
BG: I enjoy doing things that make my daughter happy — like simply just hanging out.
TF: What is one piece of advice you want to share with all fathers and dads to be out there?
BG: It's important to give lots of love and encouragement to your kids. I believe the amount of love and guidance that you give to your children builds their self-confidence, and that's very important for their future success and life in general.
TF: Give us three words to describe what fatherhood has been like for you.
BG: Fulfilling, responsibility and nurturing — fun, too!
TF: How do you like your Worthy cocktail and why?
BG: I prefer an aged rum that's smooth! I like my cocktails with a strong flavour but not too sweet, like Worthy's Manhattan.
TF: When is the best time to enjoy a Worthy cocktail?
BG: Best time for cocktails is Friday evening after work or a Saturday afternoon with friends.
TF: What is one key lesson that you've learnt from your dad that you've passed down to your child?
BG: Always remember that humility goes a long way, and so does perseverance.
TF: Share your worthiest moment of being a dad.
BG: The worthiest dad moment for me was being there when my daughter was born. It doesn't get any better than that!
