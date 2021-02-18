Your Sunday Best

On the hunt for new ways to enjoy chicken for Sunday lunch? Explore these recipes that bring together bright flavours and easy cooking techniques to deliver meals worthy of the best day of the week.

The Best Dressed Chicken Grilled Breasts with Pesto

Ingredients:

2 The Best Dressed Chicken boneless, skinless chicken breasts

6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

4 large garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1 1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 tsp lemon zest, from one lemon

Method:

Place the chicken breasts, one at a time, in a one-gallon Ziploc bag; using a meat mallet, pound to an even ½-inch thickness.

Mix all the ingredients, except for the chicken, together in a 1 gallon Ziploc bag (go ahead and use the same one you used for pounding if it is still in good shape). Add the chicken breasts to the bag and massage the marinade into the meat until evenly coated. Seal the bag and place in a bowl in the refrigerator (the bowl protects against leakage); let the chicken marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Preheat the grill to high heat and oil the grates. Place the chicken breasts on the grill and cook, covered, for 2 to 3 minutes per side. Do not overcook. Transfer the chicken to a platter and serve.

Basil Pesto

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh basil leaves, packed (can sub half the basil leaves with baby spinach)

1/2 cup freshly grated Romano or Parmesan-Reggiano cheese (about 2 ounces)

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup walnuts

3 garlic cloves, minced (about 3 tsp)

1/4 tsp salt, more to taste

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper, more to taste

Method:

Place the basil leaves and pine nuts into the bowl of a food processor and pulse several times.

Add the garlic and Parmesan or Romano cheese and pulse several times more. Scrape down the sides of the food processor with a rubber spatula. While the food processor is running, slowly add the olive oil in a steady small stream. Adding the olive oil slowly, while the processor is running, will help it emulsify and help keep the olive oil from separating. Occasionally stop to scrape down the sides of the food processor.

Store the pesto in the refrigerator in a covered container or in the freezer in a freezer-safe container.

The Best Dressed Chicken Roasted with Lemon and Thyme

Ingredients:

One 3 1/2 lb whole The Best Dressed Chicken, patted dry

1/2 stick plus 1 tbsp unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 tbsp thyme leaves

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt

Pepper

1 lemon, quartered

Method:

Preheat the oven to 450°F. In a small bowl, blend the 1/2 stick of butter with the thyme and 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Season the chicken cavity with salt and pepper and tuck the lemon inside. Spread one-third of the lemon-thyme butter under the skin of the breasts and thighs. Rub the remaining butter all over the chicken and season with salt and pepper.

Set the chicken breast side up in a large cast-iron skillet. Roast for 40 to 45 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 160°F. Transfer the chicken to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, skim off all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the pan juices. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and cook over moderate heat until hot, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter. Season with salt and pepper.

Carve the chicken and transfer to a platter. Spoon the pan sauce on top and serve.

The Best Dressed Chicken Rosemary Garlic Thighs

Ingredients:

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

1 ¼ tsp kosher salt, divided

¾ tsp freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 tbsp olive oil

8 shallots, peeled and halved

1 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

¾ cup chicken broth

2 tbsp unsalted butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 475°F. Season chicken with ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Heat oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high. Add chicken, skin side down, and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate.

Add rosemary, garlic, and broth to skillet and bring to a boil. Return chicken to skillet, skin side up. Transfer to oven and roast until chicken is cooked through and shallots are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Transfer chicken to a plate. Place skillet over medium-high; add beans and remaining ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Simmer until sauce is thickened and beans are crispy-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in butter. Serve chicken with vegetables and sauce.